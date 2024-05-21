With Memorial Day ushering in the unofficial start of the new season, Target has just dropped a sunny new lineup of Stanley tumblers for summer 2024. This bright collection is exclusive to Target and arrives just in time for all the warm-weather days ahead. From beach days and pool parties to camping trips and hikes, the Target Stanley cup colors are the perfect companion for all your adventures this season.

The 30-ounce Stanley tumbler comes in six new colors, including sunshine, poppy, marigold, aquamarine, cobalt and amethyst. If you couldn’t shop the last Target-exclusive collection in March, don’t wait too long to shop these colors before they fly off the shelves.

A clear internet favorite, the Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. The ergonomic handle with comfort-grip inserts is perfect for taking your tumbler everywhere. Plus, the Quencher is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

Not only are there new H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler colors, but Stanley also released new items like an outdoor cooler, cocktail shaker and stainless steel stacking pint cup. Kick off outdoor entertaining season with the Patio Party Collection from Stanley, exclusively available at Target.

Stanley 16qt Plastic Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler Target Stanley 16qt Plastic Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler Keep your favorite drinks and snacks ice-cold with the lightweight and portable Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler. With twice the foam insulation of a typical cooler, this keeps ice frozen for over a day and fits twenty-one 12-ounce cans of your favorite brew or soda. $80 Shop Now

For even more summer essentials, check out our guide to all the best Target Memorial Day deals happening now.

