The Prince and Target team-up is a match made in heaven. Save on paddles, dresses, shorts and more.
If you've gotten behind the pickleball hype, you'll want to check out Target's latest collaboration. It's a big dill.
Prince, a retail leader in the racquet sports scene since the 1970s, recently swung into Target last month with fashionable sportswear and equipment to help elevate your pickleball game. Not only is the Prince for Target still in stock today, but every piece is also on sale for Memorial Day 2024.
Offering pickleball gear, clothing and accessories for men and women, this new collection celebrates America's fastest-growing sport. Featuring colorful pickleball paddles, bright pickleball balls and sling bags to have all your court essentials in one spot, Prince's pickleball gear will have you game-ready while showing off your personal style.
The new Price for Target line also delivers incredibly stylish apparel that you can wear for your next pickleball game or while running errands. Many of these pieces channel the recent tenniscore trend or rather, Prince is creating a new trend we can get behind — Pickleball-core.
Available exclusively at Target, the Prince for Target pickleball collection is up to 25% off. That means you shouldn't dink too long before adding these items to your cart, because they could sell out quickly. Below, shop our top pickleball deals from the Target Memorial Day sale available now.
Best Target x Prince Pickleball Memorial Day Deals
Prince Pickleball Pro Paddle
The eye-catching design of the rainbow stripe on this pickleball paddle will make a statement on the court.
Prince Pickleball Women's Zip-Front Pleated Dress
Serve up the style in this white pleated dress from Prince.
Prince Pickleball Women's Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
This cropped crewneck graphic tee will show off your love of pickleball.
Prince Pickleball Sling Bag
Constructed to fit all your pickleball essentials, like a pickleball paddle and balls, this sling bag will make your trips to the court a breeze.
Prince Pickleball Men's Polo Shirt
A sporty polo can be worn for a day of pickleball or an afternoon at the golf course.
Prince Pickleball Men's Woven Shorts 7"
As the days warm up, you'll want these go-to athletic shorts that move with you.
Prince Pickleball Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Mini Skort
A stretchy waistband and hidden shorts make this tennis-inspired skort a great choice for your next pickleball match.
Prince Pickleball Women's Cross-Back Pleated Dress
Our favorite part of this chic pleated dress with hidden shorts is the criss-cross straps.
Prince Pickleball Belt Bag
You can wear this belt bag when you head to the court, on a busy day of travel or any other occasion when you need your hands free.
Prince Pickleball Men's Striped Crew Socks (2-Pack)
Everyone will know you're a pickleballer and day dinker when you wear these pickleball socks.
Prince Pickleball Ball (3-Pack)
Now's the time to stock up on colorful pickleball balls. They also come in the traditional yellow shade.
Prince Pickleball Water Bottle Sling
A perfect courtside accessory, this water bottle sling that encourages hydration has beads reminiscent of a tennis ball or pickleball ball.
Prince Pickleball Visor Hat
Don't let the glare of the sun ruin your game. Wear this visor from Prince instead.
Prince Pickleball Sweatband
Keep the sweat at bay with these vintage-inspired sweatbands.
Prince Pickleball Women's Cable Knit Pullover
Bring back old-school style with this Prince cable knit pullover.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: