If you've gotten behind the pickleball hype, you'll want to check out Target's latest collaboration. It's a big dill.

Prince, a retail leader in the racquet sports scene since the 1970s, recently swung into Target last month with fashionable sportswear and equipment to help elevate your pickleball game. Not only is the Prince for Target still in stock today, but every piece is also on sale for Memorial Day 2024.

Shop Prince for Target

Offering pickleball gear, clothing and accessories for men and women, this new collection celebrates America's fastest-growing sport. Featuring colorful pickleball paddles, bright pickleball balls and sling bags to have all your court essentials in one spot, Prince's pickleball gear will have you game-ready while showing off your personal style.

The new Price for Target line also delivers incredibly stylish apparel that you can wear for your next pickleball game or while running errands. Many of these pieces channel the recent tenniscore trend or rather, Prince is creating a new trend we can get behind — Pickleball-core.

Available exclusively at Target, the Prince for Target pickleball collection is up to 25% off. That means you shouldn't dink too long before adding these items to your cart, because they could sell out quickly. Below, shop our top pickleball deals from the Target Memorial Day sale available now.

Best Target x Prince Pickleball Memorial Day Deals

Prince Pickleball Sling Bag Target Prince Pickleball Sling Bag Constructed to fit all your pickleball essentials, like a pickleball paddle and balls, this sling bag will make your trips to the court a breeze. $40 $34 Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Belt Bag Target Prince Pickleball Belt Bag You can wear this belt bag when you head to the court, on a busy day of travel or any other occasion when you need your hands free. $15 $13 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

