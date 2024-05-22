Shop
Sales & Deals

Target’s Pickleball Collection With Prince Is Still in Stock and on Sale for Memorial Day Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prince for Target
Target
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 2:15 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

The Prince and Target team-up is a match made in heaven. Save on paddles, dresses, shorts and more.

If you've gotten behind the pickleball hype, you'll want to check out Target's latest collaboration. It's a big dill.

Prince, a retail leader in the racquet sports scene since the 1970s, recently swung into Target last month with fashionable sportswear and equipment to help elevate your pickleball game. Not only is the Prince for Target still in stock today, but every piece is also on sale for Memorial Day 2024.

Shop Prince for Target

Offering pickleball gear, clothing and accessories for men and women, this new collection celebrates America's fastest-growing sport. Featuring colorful pickleball paddles, bright pickleball balls and sling bags to have all your court essentials in one spot, Prince's pickleball gear will have you game-ready while showing off your personal style.

The new Price for Target line also delivers incredibly stylish apparel that you can wear for your next pickleball game or while running errands. Many of these pieces channel the recent tenniscore trend or rather, Prince is creating a new trend we can get behind — Pickleball-core.

Available exclusively at Target, the Prince for Target pickleball collection is up to 25% off. That means you shouldn't dink too long before adding these items to your cart, because they could sell out quickly. Below, shop our top pickleball deals from the Target Memorial Day sale available now.

Best Target x Prince Pickleball Memorial Day Deals

Prince Pickleball Pro Paddle

Prince Pickleball Pro Paddle
Target

Prince Pickleball Pro Paddle

The eye-catching design of the rainbow stripe on this pickleball paddle will make a statement on the court.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Women's Zip-Front Pleated Dress

Prince Pickleball Women's Zip-Front Pleated Dress
Target

Prince Pickleball Women's Zip-Front Pleated Dress

Serve up the style in this white pleated dress from Prince.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Women's Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

Prince Pickleball Women's Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Target

Prince Pickleball Women's Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

This cropped crewneck graphic tee will show off your love of pickleball. 

$20 $17

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Sling Bag

Prince Pickleball Sling Bag
Target

Prince Pickleball Sling Bag

Constructed to fit all your pickleball essentials, like a pickleball paddle and balls, this sling bag will make your trips to the court a breeze.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Men's Polo Shirt

Prince Pickleball Men's Polo Shirt
Target

Prince Pickleball Men's Polo Shirt

A sporty polo can be worn for a day of pickleball or an afternoon at the golf course.

$25 $21

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Men's Woven Shorts 7"

Prince Pickleball Men's Woven Shorts 7"
Target

Prince Pickleball Men's Woven Shorts 7"

As the days warm up, you'll want these go-to athletic shorts that move with you. 

$30 $26

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Mini Skort

Prince Pickleball Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Mini Skort
Target

Prince Pickleball Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Mini Skort

A stretchy waistband and hidden shorts make this tennis-inspired skort a great choice for your next pickleball match.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Women's Cross-Back Pleated Dress

Prince Pickleball Women's Cross-Back Pleated Dress
Target

Prince Pickleball Women's Cross-Back Pleated Dress

Our favorite part of this chic pleated dress with hidden shorts is the criss-cross straps.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Belt Bag

Prince Pickleball Belt Bag
Target

Prince Pickleball Belt Bag

You can wear this belt bag when you head to the court, on a busy day of travel or any other occasion when you need your hands free.

$15 $13

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Men's Striped Crew Socks (2-Pack)

Prince Pickleball Men's Striped Crew Socks (2-Pack)
Target

Prince Pickleball Men's Striped Crew Socks (2-Pack)

Everyone will know you're a pickleballer and day dinker when you wear these pickleball socks.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Ball (3-Pack)

Prince Pickleball Ball (3-Pack)
Target

Prince Pickleball Ball (3-Pack)

Now's the time to stock up on colorful pickleball balls. They also come in the traditional yellow shade.

$12 $10

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Water Bottle Sling

Prince Pickleball Water Bottle Sling
Target

Prince Pickleball Water Bottle Sling

A perfect courtside accessory, this water bottle sling that encourages hydration has beads reminiscent of a tennis ball or pickleball ball. 

$15 $13

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Visor Hat

Prince Pickleball Visor Hat
Target

Prince Pickleball Visor Hat

Don't let the glare of the sun ruin your game. Wear this visor from Prince instead.

$20 $17

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Sweatband

Prince Pickleball Sweatband
Target

Prince Pickleball Sweatband

Keep the sweat at bay with these vintage-inspired sweatbands.

$10 $8

Shop Now

Prince Pickleball Women's Cable Knit Pullover

Prince Pickleball Women's Cable Knit Pullover
Target

Prince Pickleball Women's Cable Knit Pullover

Bring back old-school style with this Prince cable knit pullover.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon’s New Pickleball Collection Is What We've Been Waiting For

Style

lululemon’s New Pickleball Collection Is What We've Been Waiting For

The 20 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Pickleball Players

Gifts

The 20 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Pickleball Players

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring

Best Lists

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring

It's a Big Dill: Shop the Best Pickleball Paddles of 2024

Best Lists

It's a Big Dill: Shop the Best Pickleball Paddles of 2024

lululemon Mother’s Day 2024 Gifts for the Active Mama in Your Life

Gifts

lululemon Mother’s Day 2024 Gifts for the Active Mama in Your Life

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Spring 2024

Style

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Spring 2024

SKIMS’ New Tennis Skirt Is a Tenniscore Dream Come True

Style

SKIMS’ New Tennis Skirt Is a Tenniscore Dream Come True

Tags: