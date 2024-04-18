Style

lululemon's New Pickleball Collection Is What We've Been Waiting For: Shop Men's and Women's Activewear

lululemon pickleball
lululemon
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:35 PM PDT, April 18, 2024

Just dink it: These lululemon pickleball 'fits belong in your cart.

Pickleball is having a serious moment, and lululemon is on board, as their tennis shop also features pickleball clothes for men and women.

We've not only noticed the tenniscore trend scale up during Zendaya's press tour for her upcoming movie Challengers (out April 26), but also among tennis stars themselves, the partners of tennis stars and on runways alike. And where tennis is on the rise, pickleball is rocketing even faster, with courts across the nation packed with new and seasoned pickleball players. Never late on a trend, athleticwear brand lululemon is joining the game with some of our favorite new tennis styles that double as pickleball looks.

Shop lululemon Women's Pickleball Arrivals

Shop lululemon Men's Pickleball Arrivals

Look cute on and off the court in these perfectly preppy tennis skirts with shorts underneath, tennis dresses and more in a range of colors. There are even accessories like sweatbands and visors that will help you win and look good doing it. Find more than 100 new arrivals that are peak tenniscore... or picklecore, as it were ahead — Zendaya would be proud.

Collared Tennis Longline Bra Medium Support

Collared Tennis Longline Bra Medium Support
lululemon

Collared Tennis Longline Bra Medium Support

This cute take on a polo is designed for B and C cups.

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
lululemon

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Pair the polo with this pleated skirt that has built-in shorts for a perfect 'fit.

Lightweight Tennis Tank Top

Lightweight Tennis Tank Top
lululemon

Lightweight Tennis Tank Top

Stay cool in this lightweight tank with a flattering square neckline and built-in bra.

Lightweight Tennis Dress

Lightweight Tennis Dress
lululemon

Lightweight Tennis Dress

This pretty blue dress has a built-in bra. Pair shorts underneath if you'd like.

Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress

Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress
lululemon

Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress

This dress looks like you paired a tank and pleated skirt, but without the effort. It has a built-in bra.

Pleated Open-Knit Tennis Dress

Pleated Open-Knit Tennis Dress
lululemon

Pleated Open-Knit Tennis Dress

Strike now, because this stunning lilac dress is on sale and selling out fast.

$148 $89

Shop Now

Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top

Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top
lululemon

Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top

Run after that ball without sacrificing style in this tank with a built-in bra.

Cotton Terry Sweatband

Cotton Terry Sweatband
lululemon

Cotton Terry Sweatband

Is it a tennis or pickleball game without a retro sweatband?

Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor

Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor
lululemon

Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor

Complete you look with this visor that has a detachable interior sweatband that you can throw in the laundry.

Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"

Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
lululemon

Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"

You'll look hotty hot in these shorts designed for running... after that pickleball.

