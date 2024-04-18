Pickleball is having a serious moment, and lululemon is on board, as their tennis shop also features pickleball clothes for men and women.

We've not only noticed the tenniscore trend scale up during Zendaya's press tour for her upcoming movie Challengers (out April 26), but also among tennis stars themselves, the partners of tennis stars and on runways alike. And where tennis is on the rise, pickleball is rocketing even faster, with courts across the nation packed with new and seasoned pickleball players. Never late on a trend, athleticwear brand lululemon is joining the game with some of our favorite new tennis styles that double as pickleball looks.

Shop lululemon Women's Pickleball Arrivals

Shop lululemon Men's Pickleball Arrivals

Look cute on and off the court in these perfectly preppy tennis skirts with shorts underneath, tennis dresses and more in a range of colors. There are even accessories like sweatbands and visors that will help you win and look good doing it. Find more than 100 new arrivals that are peak tenniscore... or picklecore, as it were ahead — Zendaya would be proud.