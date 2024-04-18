Just dink it: These lululemon pickleball 'fits belong in your cart.
Pickleball is having a serious moment, and lululemon is on board, as their tennis shop also features pickleball clothes for men and women.
We've not only noticed the tenniscore trend scale up during Zendaya's press tour for her upcoming movie Challengers (out April 26), but also among tennis stars themselves, the partners of tennis stars and on runways alike. And where tennis is on the rise, pickleball is rocketing even faster, with courts across the nation packed with new and seasoned pickleball players. Never late on a trend, athleticwear brand lululemon is joining the game with some of our favorite new tennis styles that double as pickleball looks.
Shop lululemon Women's Pickleball Arrivals
Shop lululemon Men's Pickleball Arrivals
Look cute on and off the court in these perfectly preppy tennis skirts with shorts underneath, tennis dresses and more in a range of colors. There are even accessories like sweatbands and visors that will help you win and look good doing it. Find more than 100 new arrivals that are peak tenniscore... or picklecore, as it were ahead — Zendaya would be proud.
Collared Tennis Longline Bra Medium Support
This cute take on a polo is designed for B and C cups.
Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
Pair the polo with this pleated skirt that has built-in shorts for a perfect 'fit.
Lightweight Tennis Tank Top
Stay cool in this lightweight tank with a flattering square neckline and built-in bra.
Lightweight Tennis Dress
This pretty blue dress has a built-in bra. Pair shorts underneath if you'd like.
Scoop-Neck Pleated Tennis Dress
This dress looks like you paired a tank and pleated skirt, but without the effort. It has a built-in bra.
Pleated Open-Knit Tennis Dress
Strike now, because this stunning lilac dress is on sale and selling out fast.
Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top
Run after that ball without sacrificing style in this tank with a built-in bra.
Cotton Terry Sweatband
Is it a tennis or pickleball game without a retro sweatband?
Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor
Complete you look with this visor that has a detachable interior sweatband that you can throw in the laundry.
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
You'll look hotty hot in these shorts designed for running... after that pickleball.