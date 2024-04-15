These lululemon wardrobe additions will serve her for years to come.
If the mom in your life is always walking or going to her workout classes, we can almost guarantee that she'll appreciate a Mother's Day gift from lululemon. The athletic apparel retailer has on-trend and classic styles that hold up for years to come.
Set Mom up with a new a tennis skirt, flared pants, belt bag and more. There's a good chance she'll dig the new lululemon Cityverse Sneaker, too, as lululemon researchers analyzed millions of foot scans to make the brand's most advanced shoe yet.
Whether she's your mom, your sister, the mother of your children or any other mother figure in your life, lululemon has something she'll be happy to unwrap. Below, shop some of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts from lululemon. All items below come in a range of colors, and what we love about lululemon pants is that many come in varying lengths to fit most heights. Find bestsellers, new styles and even some items that are on sale now.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
She'll stay warm on cool spring days in this hoodie with a comfy oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
The athletic and adventure-loving mom will get good use out of these cool-girl flared pants.
Softstreme High-Rise Pant Regular
She can cozy up in these incredibly soft sweatpants.
Align Tank Top
The Align tank has a super flattering push-up fit.
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Align High-Rise Short 6"
Whether she needs a pair of shorts for low-impact workouts or simply wants shorts that are sweat-wicking and stretchy, these are perfect.
Cityverse Women's Sneaker
The Cityverse Sneakers have a classic silhouette and high traction to help keep her from slipping. They come in five colors.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon's cult favorite Everywhere Belt Bag is a travel essential that lets her explore hands-free.
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
These on-trend low-rise shorts have a built-in liner for coverage.
Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
She'll rule the court in this tennis skirt with built-in shorts that deliver distraction-free coverage.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
