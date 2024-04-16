Zendaya is once again showing off her sensational sartorial sensibilities with a stunning, sultry red carpet style choice.

The celebrated actress hit the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new drama, Challengers, on Tuesday, at the Westwood Village Theater, and stole the spotlight in a gorgeous, chic number.

Zendaya's lacy black and pink gown -- designed by Vera Wang -- evoked an almost nightgown vibe, which the star said wasn't a coincidence.

Zendaya walked the carpet in a Vera Wang dress at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Challengers, on April 16, 2024. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo at the event, Zendaya, 27, said the dress relates to the film in a way fans will understand after watching.

"It's interesting, 'cause we've had this dress for a while and it just felt like the right time to bring her out," Zendaya said, hinting that the look mirrors a possibly steamy scene in the film.

"I think, maybe, it's inspired a little bit by the idea [that] she wears her nightgown to do her thing," she teased. "So, I think, maybe, [there's] a hint of that. Maybe."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya walked the carpet alongside her Challengers co-stars -- Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist -- and the pair had nothing but love and praise for the acclaimed star, who also served as a producer on the project.

"There's so many impressive factors about her... she's a terrific actress and experiencing her perform was thrilling," O'Connor told ET. "I think the surprising thing -- and the thing that kind of catches you off guard -- is how gifted she is as a producer, how kind she is as a person, and these are the things you don't necessarily see... she really is a golden person."

Josh O'Connor, Zendaya and Mike Faist pose for photos on the carpet at the premiere of their film, Challengers, in Los Angeles on April 16, 2024. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

When asked if O'Connor and his style team try to up their game when it's time for him to walk a carpet alongside Zendaya, the 33-year-old actor said, "There's no point in trying to compete."

"She's doing the thing and I just watch," he said. "And I'm like anyone else -- [I'm] so excited to see what she's gonna wear."

Faist shared similar sentiments when asked about trying to up his fashion game while sharing the carpet spotlight with Zendaya.

"No, I can't compete," Faist said. "I just have to stay in my lane and do my thing."

Challengers is in theaters April 26.

