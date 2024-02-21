'Challengers': Zendaya's Love Triangle Heats Up in New Trailer

The latest trailer for Zendaya's upcoming film, Challengers, gives a whole new meaning to the term "love triangle!"

In the drama, from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, the Dune star plays Tashi Duncan, a rising tennis prodigy who finds herself torn between two other stars of the sport: Patrick, played by The Crown star Josh O'Connor, and Art, played by West Side Story's Mike Faist.

The men are infatuated with Tashi both on and off the court -- and she strikes up a steamy romance with Patrick -- but when she suffers a debilitating injury, everything changes for all three of them.

Years later, Tashi and Art are married, and she's his tennis coach. In an attempt to revive his flagging career, Art signs up for a Challenger event, where he will take the court against Patrick in an emotionally-loaded matchup.

"This is the game about winning the points that matter," Art cautions in the trailer, as he and Patrick sweat it out, literally, in a sauna.

"I don't have to play mind games with you," Patrick replies.

Watch the trailer below:

Zendaya also shared the trailer to her Instagram page, which included a bonus look at her behind-the-scenes video diaries from the production.

Amazon MGM Studios

Challengers is in theaters April 26.

