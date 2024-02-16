Zendaya and Tom Holland made a splash with a rare public outing on Thursday. The duo attended the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party in London, showcasing their support for each other.

Following Zendaya's stunning appearance on the red carpet in a futuristic metallic ensemble adorned with daring cutouts, the couple transitioned to the after-party, where Zendaya opted for a sophisticated black velvet floor-length gown accentuated with vintage jewelry from Bulgari. Meanwhile, Tom opted for a casual yet sleek all-black ensemble, donning a vest over a black t-shirt paired with dress pants.

In one photo, the stylish pair is seen showing some slight PDA as Zendaya smiles big.

This public appearance comes after Tom unequivocally dispelled breakup rumors last month, affirming that he and Zendaya had "absolutely not" split up.

Zendaya and Tom, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, have consciously guarded their relationship from public scrutiny despite inadvertently confirming their romance in 2021. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last June, Tom reiterated their desire to maintain privacy, emphasizing that their relationship is sacred and separate from their careers.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom expressed. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya stars as Chani in Dune: Part Two, which follows the 2021 sci-fi film. Zendaya's onscreen love interest is Timothée Chalamet, her real-life pal, a fact that can make intimate moments a bit awkward to film.

"It's definitely strange," Zendaya told ET of kissing Chalamet amid her real-life romance with Tom Holland. "I think both of us are just like, 'All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this.'"

"It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically," Chalamet, who's currently dating Kylie Jenner, agreed. "In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work."

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on March 1.

