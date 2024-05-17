Beat the heat and save on Amazon's No. 1 best-selling Black+Decker portable air conditioner.
With summer fast approaching and scorching temperatures on the horizon, you're likely on the lookout for the perfect solution to keep your home cool. For those days when you just can't escape the heat, portable air conditioners can easily be moved from one room to another.
Amazon's No. 1 best-selling portable air conditioner is a great choice for the hot summer months and is currently on sale for its lowest prices this year. Not only is the Black+Decker's portable air conditioner backed by over 30,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, but it is also 34% off right now.
If you're looking for a larger size for your room, the portable air conditioner is designed to cool down spaces up to 700 square feet. Along with its adjustable fan speed, the 3-in-1 product can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save over $200 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.
Shoppers love this Black+Decker air conditioner for its easy installation with included window kit, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other seasons, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit.
Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest pairing a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.
Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best deals on portable air conditioners for the summer that are also easy to install. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit on sale below that will do the trick.
Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Now
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
VICELEC Portable Air Conditioner Cooling Fan with Remote
Keep things simple with this option. You can take this lightweight portable air conditioner in a bag on your next outing.
Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Midea's portable AC system can cool a large or small room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer.
SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner 8,000 BTU
Use a remote control to regulate this portable air conditioning unit that can cover up to 300 square feet of space and has a built in dehumidifier.
AI Portable Air Conditioners Fan
This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 10 hours in a small room.
Vremi 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
With Vremi's 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner, you can beat the heat without AC in your house. You can use this machine to cool any room or space between 150 and 250 square feet, and thanks to its portable design, you can move it from room to room.
Shinco 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
With Shinco's 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner, you can beat the heat without AC in your house. You can use this machine to cool any room or space up to 200 square feet, and thanks to its portable design, you can move it from room to room.
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously, and comes with a low noise level.
