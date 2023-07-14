With summer temperatures soaring, we are all looking for different ways to stay cool this season. While many people invest in a portable air conditioner, a high-efficiency tower fan is not only cheaper, but also easier to set up and store and have an instant cooling effect in your home. Tower fans are a real blessing on hot and humid days, circulating cool air throughout your living space.

An energy-efficient cooling floor tower fan can create airflow even in large rooms while being stylish and space-saving, unlike pedestal fans of the past. More advanced models can cool the air too, making them closer to air conditioners. Tower fans are available in different types that vary in functionality including bladeless, floor-standing, portable, and smart.

Whether you want a tower fan that can double as an air purifier or one that comes equipped with a remote control so you don't need to get up to adjust the temperature, there's a fan-favorite fan for you on our list. Amazon Prime Day 2023 came and went, but Amazon is still seeing amazing deals on tower fans, and so are Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

Below, shop the 11 best budget-friendly tower fans that can keep your house, apartment, or dorm room a whole lot more comfortable.

The Best Tower Fans of 2023

Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan Dreo Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan Dreo's Pilot Max Tower Fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates up to 120 degrees. It has 12 speeds and you can change the speed with the provided remote control or by asking Alexa because this isn't an ordinary fan, it's a smart tower fan that's connected to WiFi. $150 $130 Shop Now

Honeywell QuietSet Oscillating Electric Tower Stand Fan Walmart Honeywell QuietSet Oscillating Electric Tower Stand Fan For a budget-friendly floor fan with all the features of your higher end models, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. It has a one-, two-, four- and eight-hour auto shut-off timer, and is perfect for creating white noise while sleeping. $61 Shop Now

