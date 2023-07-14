11 Best Tower Fans of 2023 to Keep You Cool at Home This Summer — Starting at $25
With summer temperatures soaring, we are all looking for different ways to stay cool this season. While many people invest in a portable air conditioner, a high-efficiency tower fan is not only cheaper, but also easier to set up and store and have an instant cooling effect in your home. Tower fans are a real blessing on hot and humid days, circulating cool air throughout your living space.
An energy-efficient cooling floor tower fan can create airflow even in large rooms while being stylish and space-saving, unlike pedestal fans of the past. More advanced models can cool the air too, making them closer to air conditioners. Tower fans are available in different types that vary in functionality including bladeless, floor-standing, portable, and smart.
Whether you want a tower fan that can double as an air purifier or one that comes equipped with a remote control so you don't need to get up to adjust the temperature, there's a fan-favorite fan for you on our list. Amazon Prime Day 2023 came and went, but Amazon is still seeing amazing deals on tower fans, and so are Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
Below, shop the 11 best budget-friendly tower fans that can keep your house, apartment, or dorm room a whole lot more comfortable.
The Best Tower Fans of 2023
Designed for year-round use, the Dyson Hot + Cool amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. Save on fast, even room heating and powerful personal cooling.
Summer has never felt hotter, and this Lasko Tower Fan will deliver chill, fresh air indoors to keep you cool with 3 speed settings.
Dreo's Pilot Max Tower Fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates up to 120 degrees. It has 12 speeds and you can change the speed with the provided remote control or by asking Alexa because this isn't an ordinary fan, it's a smart tower fan that's connected to WiFi.
The TP01 Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room.
For a budget-friendly floor fan with all the features of your higher end models, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. It has a one-, two-, four- and eight-hour auto shut-off timer, and is perfect for creating white noise while sleeping.
The powerful motor on this Vornado oscillating tower fan can push air up to 75 feet. You can choose different airflow settings too, a smooth oscillation or V-Flow to move air around the entire room.
Tight on space? This smaller oscillating tower fan can help cool cramped rooms without taking up too much space itself, and includes 3 speed settings.
Perfect for the bedroom, this Dreo tower fan is compact, pushes powerful airflow up to 24 feet and can be controlled through your Alexa or Google Assistant.
In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.
Designed with a fresh air Ionizer, this fan's technology bonds to dust, pollen and allergens making them heavier and fall to the ground so you won't be breathing them in, which also makes the room's air seem fresher. While increasing air circulation, this Lasko fan also creates the perfect amount of white noise for sleeping.
With summer allergies and the hottest days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room.
