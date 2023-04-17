While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the spring heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this spring and summer.

You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this spring, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.

Shop the best window air conditioners on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner Amazon Frigidaire 6,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU and 12,000 BTU which are on sale as well. $259 $220 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day

This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now

The Best Air Purifiers on Amazon to Buy for Allergy Season

The New Casper Mattress Bundle Is on Sale for Over $300 off Right Now

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Spring into Savings With the 30 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now

Update Your Outdoor Space with Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Overstock That’ll Instantly Refresh Your Space for Spring

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer