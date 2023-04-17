The Best Air Conditioner Unit Deals to Keep Cool This Spring — Shop LG, Frigidaire and More
While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the spring heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this spring and summer.
You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this spring, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.
Shop the best window air conditioners on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.
Find relief during hot spring days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU and 12,000 BTU which are on sale as well.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
The Midea 12,000 BTU SmartCool Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner allows you to control cooling from anywhere with the MideaAir app or voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Use the remote control to navigate the multiple setting and fan speeds, then enjoy some cold air and good air quality all season.
The Black + Decker 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools up to 700 square feet — making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more.
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
This 10,000 BTU air conditioner quickly cools any room in your home and conserves energy with its low power start-up.
The LG 7,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner features a supplemental heating option for extra warmth on cooler spring days.
