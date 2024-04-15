If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like Dyson, Honeywell, Molekule and Levoit are currently on sale for up $265 off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Ahead, shop all of the best air purifier deals available on Amazon right now for filtered and cleaner air at home.

Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms

GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier Amazon GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier With the true HEPA filter, this air purifier traps 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, and allergens such as pet dander and mold spores, making it a top-performing air purifier for large rooms.​​​​​​​ $100 $85 With Coupon Shop Now

Molekule Air Pro Molekule Molekule Air Pro The Air Pro offers powerful protection for large rooms up to 1,000 square feet. It destroys the widest range of pollutants, including smoke, and breaks down bacteria, mold and allergens. $1,015 $750 at Molekule Shop Now $1,015 $750 at Amazon Shop Now

Shark Air Purifier 4 Amazon Shark Air Purifier 4 This Shark air purifier is capable of servicing up to 1,000 square feet with its remarkably quiet 4-fan airflow that delivers incredibly fast clean air. Plus, an advanced odor guard on the filter protects against the smells of cooking, cleaning products and more. $350 $320 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $115 $80 Shop Now

LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Amazon LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air. $550 $500 Shop Now

Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms

