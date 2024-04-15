Get through spring allergy season with the best deals on top-rated air purifiers.
If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.
Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like Dyson, Honeywell, Molekule and Levoit are currently on sale for up $265 off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Ahead, shop all of the best air purifier deals available on Amazon right now for filtered and cleaner air at home.
Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier
With the true HEPA filter, this air purifier traps 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, and allergens such as pet dander and mold spores, making it a top-performing air purifier for large rooms.
Molekule Air Pro
The Air Pro offers powerful protection for large rooms up to 1,000 square feet. It destroys the widest range of pollutants, including smoke, and breaks down bacteria, mold and allergens.
Shark Air Purifier 4
This Shark air purifier is capable of servicing up to 1,000 square feet with its remarkably quiet 4-fan airflow that delivers incredibly fast clean air. Plus, an advanced odor guard on the filter protects against the smells of cooking, cleaning products and more.
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.
Afloia Air Purifier
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.
LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan
The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air.
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice.
Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has four air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms
Molekule Air Mini+
Made for smaller spaces, the FDA-cleared Molekule uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, allergens, bacteria, mold, chemicals and more.
AROEVE Air Purifier
Keep the air in your room clean with an air purifier.
BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier
Clean the air in your smaller rooms with this air purifier. It helps clean the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more.
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.
