We can expect warmer days with spring and summer temperatures right around the corner, but for those in warmer climates, a portable air conditioner might already be on your list of things to get. Amazon has tons of great deals on portable air conditioners. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.

Right now, this Black and Decker air conditioner with more than 27,000 five-star ratings is on sale at Amazon. Depending on which size you choose, the retailer's best-selling portable air conditioner is designed to cool down spaces up to 350 square feet. Along with its adjustable fan speed, it can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest. If you're looking to cool down your home, now's the time to score this top-rated portable air conditioner.

Shoppers love this air conditioner for its easy installation, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other season, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit.

Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best portable air conditioners for the spring temperatures below. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit that will do the trick.

Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest you pair a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.

The Best Portable Air Conditioners

Vremi 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Vremi 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With Vremi's 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner, you can beat the heat without AC in your house. You can use this machine to cool any room or space between 150 and 250 square feet, and thanks to its portable design, you can move it from room to room. $400 $342 Shop Now

Midea 10,000 Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Midea 10,000 Portable Air Conditioner A smartphone app can control this Midea portable air conditioner, or you can speak commands to it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It can cool a room up to 200 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 10,000 BTUs of cooling power. There is also an adjustable 24-hour timer included. $399 Shop Now

Costway Portable Air Conditioner Walmart Costway Portable Air Conditioner The portable evaporative cooler provides better cooling, a lower temperature, and other features. With the Costway Evaporative Cooler, you get both an air conditioner and humidifier in one. $200 $100 Shop Now

SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This SereneLife portable air conditioner is the perfect year-round air conditioner. Not only does it act as a cooling system, a dehumidifier and fan, but it can also act as a heater during those winter months. BTW, a higher BTU (or British Thermal Unit) rating means an air conditioner can cool a larger area. $430 $399 Shop Now

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner Best Buy Insignia Portable Air Conditioner The Insignia Portable AC Unit has over 500 reviews on Best Buy, which has earned it a nearly 4.5-star review. This AC unit is perfect for anyone who's eco-conscious. Thanks to its sleep mode, it reduces the energy it uses at night. $370 Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously. $600 $499 Shop Now

