Help preserve moisture in your home to combat dry skin and hair thanks to these top-selling humidifiers.
Winter is here! Days and nights are chilly, and cold air holds less humidity. The dry air can wreak havoc on skin, hair and sinuses. Combating these chilly temps by turning on the heater will suck up even more moisture from the house. But one home appliance helps solve this dry issue: a humidifier.
A humidifier can battle the annoying things that come with a dry environment, such as static in your hair and clothes, painful sinuses, getting zapped when you touch something metallic or developing flaky, dry skin. Humidifiers also keep many houseplants happier when the indoor air dries out. It really is that simple to get rid of these pesky dry discomforts, but finding the right humidifier can be a bit trickier due to the sheer amount of options on the market. There are also factors to consider when purchasing a humidifier, like the size of your space, how often you want to add water and if you'd like to add essential oils into your machine.
You don't have to worry about searching the right appliance on your own, as we've found the best humidifiers to add moisture back into your home. Below, shop our top humidifier selections from around the web.
Asakuki 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control
Add hydration to your aromatherapy with this essential oil diffuser and humidifier combo.
Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier
Rather than letting your skin, hair and sinuses dry out this season, this nearly noiseless humidifier can help provide temporary relief for breathing easier and getting more restful sleep.
LEVOIT OasisMist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier
This Levoit Humidifier releases either cool or warm mist, which adds moisture to the room within 15 minutes. You can also add essential oils for a relaxing space.
Canopy Bedside Humidifier
Parts of this Canopy humidifier are dishwasher safe so you can be sure you're breathing in clean, moist air day after day.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
You won't have to worry about a dry home filled with static this winter when using this humidifier. The large-sized humidifier can work for 25 hours without needing a refill.
Objecto W4 Hybrid Humidifier
A humidifier doesn't have to stand out. This option from West Elm doubles as home decor.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.
Frida Baby Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier
Dry air is never pleasant for new moms and babies, even outside of winter, so humidifiers are essential. This humidifier doubles as an essential oil diffuser and a color-changing nightlight for total control over the dreamy ambiance.
Hey Dewy Portable Cool Mist Humidifier
Take the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier anywhere you go. This USB humidifier with built-in night light gives a continuous mist for up to 10 hours whenever you need a little uplifting hydration for your skin and mood.
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
This quality ultrasonic humidifier can help you sleep and breathe easier with an adjustable, 360-degree rotating nozzle and an auto-shutoff feature.
Dreo Top Fill 4L Supersized Cool Mist Humidifier
The jumbo-sized tank on this cool mist humidifier allows the machine to run for 32 hours without a refill.
Honeywell Mini Cool Mist Humidifier
Despite its small size, this colorful humidifier can add moisture to the room for 24 hours. It also comes in four fun shades.
