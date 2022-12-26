Shopping

24 Top-Rated Wellness Products You Can Shop for Less Than $100 on Amazon: Ice Rollers, Aromatherapy and More

By ETonline Staff
The world can feel overwhelming at times. When that happens, it’s important to practice self-care, especially as we enter the New Year

Self-care is the conscious act of tending to your overall wellness, which includes your mental, physical and emotional health. It could be anything from going for a short run to taking a long bath. What’s important is that it will relieve stress and bring you back into a positive mindset.

If you need a little help with your self-care activities, Amazon has every wellness product you need to conquer daily stress and anxiety and feel in control in 2023. From bath bombs to adult coloring books, these beauty supplies, mood-setters and blissful activities will have you feeling revitalized inside and out. Rest assured, all these Amazon products have earned at least four stars or more, so you know they are quality. 

Give yourself a much-needed break and boost, without breaking the bank. Check out our list of the top-rated self-care products you can get for less than $100 right now on Amazon. 

Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Amazon
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy

While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away. 

$43
Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe
Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe
Amazon
Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe

When you step out of the bath, make sure to step into a cozy bathrobe. The Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe is a luxurious and plush bathrobe that comes in many colors. It will keep you warm and comfortable while enjoying a little “me time.”

$60$35
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$21
Sage & Citrus Yankee Candle
Sage & Citrus Yankee Candle
Amazon
Sage & Citrus Yankee Candle

Lighting a Yankee Candle is one of the simplest ways to bring healing aromas into your home. This large jar candle has up to 150 hours of burn time; that’s a lot of self-care.

$31$16
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

With over 133 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. 

$24
INTEYE Bath Bombs (24 Pack)
INTEYE bath bombs
Amazon
INTEYE Bath Bombs (24 Pack)

Make that bath extra soothing and aromatic with the help of an INTEYE Bath Bomb. This 24-count variety-pack is one of the best bath bomb values on Amazon. It comes with six different organic and natural formulas that pack essential oils into beautiful color patterns to keep your self care routine interesting.

$36$28
Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers
Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers
Amazon
Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers

The Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers are some of the softest, coziest house slippers you can get on Amazon. The fluffy faux fur provides blissful comfort and the bottom cushioning provides arch support while you relax at home. Amazon customers say they're great for people with foot problems.

$31$16
Teami Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Teami Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Amazon
Teami Green Tea Blend Detox Mask

Save yourself from stressing about breakouts with one of the highest-rated skincare products on Amazon. Reduce the appearance of pores while reinvigorating your skin with this vegan and cruelty-free green tea and lemongrass face mask. 

$32$15
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub
Amazon
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut Sugar Scrub can exfoliate, nourish and revitalize your skin for a clean, refreshing feeling. It’s made with organic shea butter that boosts your collagen production and prevents drying. Over 87,000 five-star ratings on Amazon can’t be wrong!

$11$8
Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager
Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager
Amazon
Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager

Your feet are important. Rest and relax them after a long day with the Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager. This temperature-controlled foot bath has bubbles and vibration to pamper your body and mind while you decompress with your favorite television show, movie or book. Amazon reviewers say it's perfect for an at-home foot treatment.

$90$63
Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter
Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter
Amazon
Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter

Bring your favorite spa's special body butter home with Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter. This vegan and cruelty-free formula will soften your sensitive skin with lasting moisture and give you a fresh, clean, lemony scent. 

$60
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Amazon
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

Oil diffusion is another simple way to bring a luxurious atmosphere to your home. This one from Pure Daily Care has over seven ambient light settings and several automatic timer shut-off settings. It comes with 10 therapeutic essential oils to sample and enjoy. 

$70$40
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Amazon
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown

Mindset is so important when it comes to taking care of our mental health. "The Gifts of Imperfection" is a New York Times bestseller that will turn your fear and self-doubt into strength and self-esteem by encouraging you to live a life of honest beauty. 

$16
Pnrskter Moisturizing Socks
Pnrskter Moisturizing Socks
Amazon
Pnrskter Moisturizing Socks

These moisturizing gel socks hydrate dry skin and soften rough calluses that your feet develop over time. They are infused with essential oils and vitamins like jojoba oil and vitamin E to nourish and repair your skin. 

$21
ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket
ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket
Amazon
ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket

Get a better night's sleep with a soothing weighted blanket offered in a rainbow of colors.

$60$47
Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask
Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask
Amazon
Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask

We need to take care of our eyes – especially with the amount of time we spend staring at screens. This plush, heated eye mask from Aroma Season will soothe and moisturize tired, dry eyes while dispensing a beautiful and balancing lavender scent. 

$26
Keiby Citom Manicure Set
Keiby Citom Manicure Set
Amazon
Keiby Citom Manicure Set

Get a proper manicure at home. Treat yourself to one using the tools the professionals use with this stainless steel 12-piece manicure set.

$15$13
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser
Amazon
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser

Inspired by the inviting smell of freshly baked tarts, this almond, vanilla, orchid and cashmere woods reed diffuser doubles as home decor with an artisanal vessel.

$38
HugoAI Smart Multicolor Lamp
Smart Multicolor Lamp
Amazon
HugoAI Smart Multicolor Lamp

Ditch those fluorescents! Soft and colorful lighting is one of the best ways to set a peaceful mood and atmosphere in rooms. The HugoAI Smart Lamp works with your smartphone as well as Alexa and Google Home to provide superior ambiance. 

$42
Housbay White Noise Machine
Housbay White Noise Machine
Amazon
Housbay White Noise Machine

This aesthetically pleasing sound machine is capable of 31 sounds that will help you chill out at home. It is also perfect for drowning out outside noise so you can get the sleep you need to be your best self. 

$35
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket

Heated blankets make you feel warm and cozy. This top-rated blanket from Sunbeam has three heat settings and an auto-shutoff feature so you doze off with peace of mind. 

$80$53
The Best Journal Ever
Best Journal Ever
Amazon
The Best Journal Ever

Using a journal or planner is a great way to keep in stride with your personal care goals. The Best Journal Ever takes it one step further by offering daily inspiration, guidance and mindfulness. Plan your best life so you can live it!

$25
Allura & Arcia Stress Less Cards
52 Stress Less Cards
Amazon
Allura & Arcia Stress Less Cards

This pack of cards contains 52 simple exercises that will relieve anxiety and stress. They also incorporate meditative techniques that will build up your stress response over time. This will have lasting effects such as a healthy mindset and better sleep.

$20$14
DecorChiq ParTEA Pack
DecorChiq ParTEA Pack
Amazon
DecorChiq ParTEA Pack

Enjoy a cup of loose leaf tea with these adorable animal tea infusers. This set will help reduce the use of disposable tea filters while nourishing your body and your mind.

$20$18

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

