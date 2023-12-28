Style

The Top Fashion Trends for 2024: Start the New Year Right With On-Trend Clothing and Accessories

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Top Fashion Trends for 2024
Getty Images
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 9:09 AM PST, December 28, 2023

From striking metallics to extravagant florals, expect a bold spectrum of fashion trends for 2024.

As we eagerly await the ball drop, the fashion landscape is already buzzing with the latest trends set to define 2024. Influenced by the glamour of high-fashion runways and the dynamic world of TikTok, the spectrum of captivating 2024 fashion trends runs the gamut. From groundbreaking new styles to the revival of timeless classics, a diverse array of fashion awaits to rejuvenate your wardrobe and infuse a fresh sense of style as you step into the new year.

While the past year celebrated quiet luxury and minimalist elegance, 2024 is ushering in a chapter of unparalleled style with a collection of unique looks. The runways have been ablaze with the most coveted styles, showcasing the irresistible charm of over-the-top florals and the bold sophistication of heavy metals. Beyond the glamour, casual aesthetics come into focus, with the prevalent coastal grandma aesthetic making way for the TikTok-fueled rise of the eclectic grandpa trend. 

In 2024, a nostalgic wave is set to revive beloved classics that might just have you rediscovering hidden gems in the depths of your closet. The resurgence of sporty chic and preppy looks is on the horizon, with polo shirts and rugby shirts poised to steal the spotlight once again. Adding to the nostalgic revival, fringe accessories and clothing that blend timeless elegance with a contemporary flair will make a triumphant return in the new year.

To give you a leg up on the fashion trends that'll be everywhere in 2024, we've pulled together the hottest styles to elevate your wardrobe.

Over-the-top Florals

Florals are set to reclaim the spotlight in 2024, this time reinvented with a modern twist that incorporates styles adorned with three-dimensional floral embellishments. Whether it's elegant dresses or skirts, get ready to see over-the-top floral clothing, with a specific emphasis on roses.

Iconic Elegance Black 3D Floral Applique Sleeveless Midi Dress

Iconic Elegance Black 3D Floral Applique Sleeveless Midi Dress
Lulus

Iconic Elegance Black 3D Floral Applique Sleeveless Midi Dress

Women Y2k Flower Tank Top

Women Y2k Flower Tank Top
Amazon

Women Y2k Flower Tank Top

UO Lulu Textured Rosette Mini Skirt

UO Lulu Textured Rosette Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters

UO Lulu Textured Rosette Mini Skirt

Heavy Metals

Following Beyoncé's revival of metallics, we witnessed a rise of these shimmering hues throughout the autumn season, and it seems they're here to stay. Indulge in the trend by donning a dazzling dress for special occasions, opting for a radiant handbag and top for a night out on the town or infusing a touch of glamour into your casual daytime look with a shiny skirt.

By Anthropologie Metallic Racerback Midi Dress

By Anthropologie Metallic Racerback Midi Dress
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Metallic Racerback Midi Dress

Free People Viva La Vegan Clutch

Free People Viva La Vegan Clutch
Free People

Free People Viva La Vegan Clutch

$78 $50

Shop Now

Topshop Textured Metallic Maxi Skirt

Topshop Textured Metallic Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom

Topshop Textured Metallic Maxi Skirt

Free People Sunset Shimmer Camisole

Free People Sunset Shimmer Camisole
Nordstrom

Free People Sunset Shimmer Camisole

$48 $29

Shop Now

Sporty Chic

Embrace the resurgence of preppy polos and rugby shirts with this trend. Uncover that vintage shirt tucked away in your dad's closet and effortlessly elevate your style by pairing it with luxury accessories or sophisticated pieces like blazers or tailored pants.

Wilson Essex Polo

Wilson Essex Polo
Wilson

Wilson Essex Polo

Madewell Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

Madewell Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
Madewell

Madewell Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

Zella Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket

Zella Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
Nordstrom

Zella Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket

$79 $32

Shop Now

All White

It looks like we'll be breaking the fashion "rule" of no white after Labor Day by taking winter whites all the way through to spring. This trend emphasizes clean aesthetics, whether in the form of a sleek dress, sophisticated two-piece set or stylish jumpsuit.

SNDYS Presely Dress

SNDYS Presely Dress
Revolve

SNDYS Presely Dress

$66 $47

Shop Now

Lulus Enticing Endeavors White Two-Piece Jumpsuit

Lulus Enticing Endeavors White Two-Piece Jumpsuit
Lulus

Lulus Enticing Endeavors White Two-Piece Jumpsuit

MORE TO COME Gloria Flutter Jumpsuit

MORE TO COME Gloria Flutter Jumpsuit
Revolve

MORE TO COME Gloria Flutter Jumpsuit

Eclectic Grandpa

Bid farewell to the coastal grandma aesthetic and welcome the era of eclectic grandpa. From the timeless charm of classic loafers to the nostalgic allure of printed sweaters, prepare to embrace your grandfather's style as we step into 2024.

Beyove Sweater Vest Sleeveless Oversized V Neck Sweater

Beyove Sweater Vest Sleeveless Oversized V Neck Sweater
Amazon

Beyove Sweater Vest Sleeveless Oversized V Neck Sweater

$32 $29

With Coupon

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Colin Penny Loafer

Sam Edelman Colin Penny Loafer
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Colin Penny Loafer

$150 $90

Shop Now

Saodimallsu Womens Cable Knit V Neck Sweater

Saodimallsu Womens Cable Knit V Neck Sweater
Amazon

Saodimallsu Womens Cable Knit V Neck Sweater

J. Crew End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short

J. Crew End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short
J.Crew

J. Crew End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short

Classy Kitten Heels

In 2024, the emphasis is on both style and walkability. With an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed-toe, kitten heels not only enhance any outfit but are also exceptionally easy to dance in.

Vince Camuto Women's Hamden Slingback Pump

Vince Camuto Women's Hamden Slingback Pump
Amazon

Vince Camuto Women's Hamden Slingback Pump

$99 $85

Shop Now

BCBGeneration Kayla Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

BCBGeneration Kayla Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom

BCBGeneration Kayla Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump

Fringe Accents

Just when we thought it had become a thing of the past, fringe is back for 2024's fashion scene. Fringe dresses dominate the runways, adorned with playful detailing and dimension, foreshadowing a vibrant presence in the upcoming year.

SAYLOR Haverine Fringe Maxi Dress

SAYLOR Haverine Fringe Maxi Dress
Revolve

SAYLOR Haverine Fringe Maxi Dress

$253 $135

Shop Now

Superdown Penelope Fringe Skirt

Superdown Penelope Fringe Skirt
Revolve

Superdown Penelope Fringe Skirt

Abercrombie & Fitch Fringe Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Fringe Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Fringe Mini Dress

$90 $54

Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Beaded Fringe Bag

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Beaded Fringe Bag
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Beaded Fringe Bag

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

SKIMS Just Dropped a New Year’s Eve Collection

Style

SKIMS Just Dropped a New Year’s Eve Collection

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women

Style

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women

20 Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget This Festive Season

Style

20 Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget This Festive Season

Cariuma Just Dropped New Sneakers in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Style

Cariuma Just Dropped New Sneakers in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Save Up to 50% on Spanx Bestsellers, Including Oprah's Favorite Styles

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Spanx Bestsellers, Including Oprah's Favorite Styles

The 15 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Style

The 15 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

Style

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

Your Winter Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks

Style

Your Winter Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks

Tags: