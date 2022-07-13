Hill House Home's New Swim Collection Proves The Coastal Grandmother Trend Is Hotter Than Ever
If you've been on social media recently, you've probably noticed that the "coastal grandmother" trend is everywhere this summer. Imagine: a gracefully aged older woman in flowy white pants watching the sea over a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. Part East Coast sophisticate and part laid-back beachcomber, the aesthetic draws from classic summer silhouettes and fabrics. Think breezy pastel linen dresses, rattan purses, oversized straw hats, and loads of delicate floral prints — now you get the idea.
Hill House Home, helmed by lifestyle influencer Nell Diamond, has taken notes from the coastal grandmother trend for their latest swim drop. The brand is already famous for its prim-yet-effortless styles — take their viral nap dress, for example, a $150 linen midi comfortable enough for a midday snooze. A more elegant alternative to the work-from-home sweatpants uniform, the nap dress speaks to the brand's ethos.
Across Hill House's website, you'll find similarly charming pieces, such as organic cotton robes, grosgrain bows, and lace frocks, ready to wear in an array of whimsical patterns. Most of the brand's pieces are made from natural fabrics — linen and cotton — making them lightweight and breathable in the summer heat.
True to the brand's aesthetic, the new swim collection includes bikinis and one-pieces, with voluminous ruffled sleeves in adorable gingham and floral prints, plus classic petal pink and navy. Each swim item ranges from sizes XS to XXL to fit a variety of body types and features built-in SPF 50 sun protection. Another perk of Hill House Home's swim is its sustainability efforts—all the pieces available here are made with recycled polyamide material.
To find your next East Coast grandma-approved beach day look, check out Hill House's latest swim collection below.
With dainty puff sleeves and moderate back coverage, this swimsuit is the epitome of adorable. We think this piece could double as a bodysuit for post-beach dinners out — just throw on your favorite pair of jeans.
The scoop neck on this bikini top makes it a great option for many cup sizes, available in petal pink, lilac gingham, emerald gingham, navy, and blue floral.
A high waist is always flattering — we love this full-coverage swim bottom paired with the Isla top for a cohesive look.
