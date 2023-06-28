The Fourth of July is less than a week away and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday is prime time for pool parties, lake trips or beach days — which means you'll need festive and fashionable swimsuits for the occasion.

Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to Independence Day. A fire engine-red one piece swimsuit, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit for the holiday and will become a go-to in your swimwear rotation for many sunny days to come.

Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again. Below, shop all our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as Abercrombie, Fair Harbor, Andie Swim and more.

Best Women's Bathing Suits for July 4

Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece Andie Swim Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage. On trend with Tiktok swimsuit enthusiasts and the perfect style for Independence Day, this is a must-have. $98 Shop Now

OOKIOH Hermosa Bikini Top Urban Outfitters OOKIOH Hermosa Bikini Top This bikini from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber-loved sustainable swim brand OOKIOH offers plenty of support with underwired cups and adjustable straps. Even more, this bathing suit provides good coverage for any body type and is perfect for a summertime swim. $65 Shop Top $60 Shop Bottoms

Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top Hollister Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top "The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!" $30 $12 WITH SUMMER SALE Shop Now

Best Men's Bathing Suits for July 4

