15 Best 4th of July Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long: Abercrombie, Summersalt, Aerie and More
The Fourth of July is less than a week away and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday is prime time for pool parties, lake trips or beach days — which means you'll need festive and fashionable swimsuits for the occasion.
Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to Independence Day. A fire engine-red one piece swimsuit, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit for the holiday and will become a go-to in your swimwear rotation for many sunny days to come.
Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again. Below, shop all our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as Abercrombie, Fair Harbor, Andie Swim and more.
Best Women's Bathing Suits for July 4
Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.
This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage. On trend with Tiktok swimsuit enthusiasts and the perfect style for Independence Day, this is a must-have.
A little white bikini is an essential part of any swimwear wardrobe, especially with a modern one-shoulder silhouette. This swimsuit comes with the perfect bikini top and bikini bottom to celebrate the 4th of July but also to rewear the whole summer.
Only Murders in the Building actress Zoe Colletti just launched her swim collection with Kitty and Vibe. This super versatile one piece in Dolly Parton-inspired gingham features ruched fabric in the torso, medium booty coverage, and a removable halter tie.
Rock the preppy aesthetic with a sleek navy and white-striped suit — also available in Curve Love for larger chests.
This bikini from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber-loved sustainable swim brand OOKIOH offers plenty of support with underwired cups and adjustable straps. Even more, this bathing suit provides good coverage for any body type and is perfect for a summertime swim.
This black one-piece is anything but basic thanks to a sultry cutout detail.
This floral bikini is made of 80% recycled nylon for a look that's sweet and sustainable.
"The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!"
Best Men's Bathing Suits for July 4
Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.
Simple stripes are always a good option, but these trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.
The Chubbies resort bottoms will elevate your poolside style. These swim shorts come with a four inch seam for extra sun exposure.
A washed-out color gives these swim trunks a vintage look — also available in sage green, peach and blue.
Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, jungle inspired swim trunks.
