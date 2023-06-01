Shopping

The 15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop on Amazon for Cute Coverage this Summer

By ETonline Staff
The season of summer getaways is almost here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuit for all of your beach vacations and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits to prepare for your upcoming summer travels. 

From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to a halter style and cheeky tankini bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits that are perfect for any body type and size, especially for women not into a bikini style. So, shop all and score new arrivals that you'll want to wear all summer long. 

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits to pack with you for your next getaway. 

Eomenie One Piece Swimdress
Eomenie One Piece Swimdress
Amazon
Eomenie One Piece Swimdress

A one-piece swim dress is great for looking cute while feeling comfortable in and out of the water.

$37
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Amazon
Hilor One Piece Swimwear

This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. 

$48$36
WITH COUPON
Lilosy Criss Cross Plunge One Piece High Cut Swimsuit
Lilosy Criss Cross Plunge One Piece High Cut Swimsuit
Amazon
Lilosy Criss Cross Plunge One Piece High Cut Swimsuit

Get a head start on packing for your future beach vacation with this head-turning plunge one piece from Amazon.

$34
CUPSHE High Neck Tummy Control Bathing Suit
CUPSHE High Neck Tummy Control Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE High Neck Tummy Control Bathing Suit

Your summer vacation destination is calling out for this tropical high neck one piece.

$34$31
CUPSHE Women's One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suits
Amazon
CUPSHE Women's One Piece V Neck Swimsuit

You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.

$34
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece
Amazon
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece

Embrace the colors of summer in this tummy-flattering, one-piece swimdress from Aleumdr.

$53$35
WITH COUPON
PrettyGarden Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PrettyGarden Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit

This chic, high-cut one-piece is the perfect statement-making swimsuit for summer. 

$41$32
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece
Amazon
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.

$43$35
WITH COUPON
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Amazon
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear

This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 32,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neck, mesh panels, ruching and low back. 

$35$31
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit

The ruching on this strapless swimsuit style makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love. 

$33
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.

$35
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit

This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 17,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from light purple to rosy pink that will fit right into your spring and summer wardrobe. 

$32
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit
Amazon
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit

This Dixperfect one-piece features a cut high design to elongate your legs and accentuate your waist for a perfect fit. 

$30
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece
Amazon
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece

Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.

$33
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
Amazon
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear

This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 8,000 global ratings. 

$36$31
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

