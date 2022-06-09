No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.

In 2020, Meghan wore a dress from MagicLinen during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. The European clothing and bedding brand just launched the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in three new colors. Anyone can wear this warm weather staple with an asymmetrical hem, two pockets, and a loose fit. It's available right now in sizes XS to XL and might just sell out again.

If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for a summer day, shop Meghan Markle's classic linen dress in coral, clay red, woodrose, and teal blue below.

