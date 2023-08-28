Whether you have plans to lounge by the pool or spend time at the beach basking in the sun this Labor Day, a new swimsuit will help you close out summer with a bang. If you're looking to expand your swimwear lineup for less, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down all of their best-selling designs.

Shop the Andie Swim Sale

Now through Monday, September 4, Andie Swim's biggest sale of the season is taking 30% off sitewide with select styles marked down by as much as 65% off. The Andie Swim Labor Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to try out trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the top-rated brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.

Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are on sale for your end-of-summer adventures.

Ahead, dive into our favorite finds from the Andie Swim's Labor Day sale and check out our guide to all the best Labor Day swimsuit sales happening right now.

The Delray Top Andie Swim The Delray Top We're seeing ribbed swimwear everywhere this season. A scoop neckline and ribbed-glitter fabric bring a little something-something to this chic bikini top. $72 $58 Shop Now

The Symi Bottom Andie Swim The Symi Bottom These low-rise bottoms feature ruched detailing in the back and a high leg cut for a more sophisticated look. $52 $26 Shop Now

