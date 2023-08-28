Save Up to 65% On Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits Loved by Mindy Kaling and Demi Moore
Whether you have plans to lounge by the pool or spend time at the beach basking in the sun this Labor Day, a new swimsuit will help you close out summer with a bang. If you're looking to expand your swimwear lineup for less, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down all of their best-selling designs.
Now through Monday, September 4, Andie Swim's biggest sale of the season is taking 30% off sitewide with select styles marked down by as much as 65% off. The Andie Swim Labor Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to try out trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the top-rated brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.
Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are on sale for your end-of-summer adventures.
Ahead, dive into our favorite finds from the Andie Swim's Labor Day sale and check out our guide to all the best Labor Day swimsuit sales happening right now.
A plunging neckline makes this one-piece a sultry choice for summer.
This underwire bikini top is an especially great option for larger chests.
The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.
Sleek and elegant, this classic one-piece has an adjustable back-tie strap and underbust elastic for support.
We're seeing ribbed swimwear everywhere this season. A scoop neckline and ribbed-glitter fabric bring a little something-something to this chic bikini top.
Complete your look with Andie's highest rise and cheekiest cut yet.
Choose to show some skin or keep things covered up thanks to a versatile snap-front neckline.
Andie Swim's Symi Top is designed with chic ruching and Eco-Nylon fabric for the perfect fit.
These low-rise bottoms feature ruched detailing in the back and a high leg cut for a more sophisticated look.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
