Shopping

Hill House Home Drops Its Biggest Collection Ever for Summer Getaways

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home
Hill House Home

Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. Hill House Home, creator of the internet-famous Nap Dress, has released a new collection today with two whimsical patterns and bright candy colors. The new Kaleidoscope collection arrived just in time for summer when comfortable, effortless silhouettes are key. 

For the first time ever, the new Ellie dresses are made from a lightweight 100% linen material, which is perfect for your warm-weather wardrobe. Hill House also released two new styles, the Ana dress and the Skylar pants

These easy, breezy dresses from Hill House have been flying off the shelves over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that we want to wear to brunch, bridal showers, summer break — pretty much everywhere. If it's anything like Hill House's previous Victorian Romance collection, the new summer collection is the biggest collection and will sell out quickly, so pick your favorites fast. 

Take a look at all of our favorite pieces from the summer collection below. 

The Isabella Top
The Isabella Top
Hill House Home
The Isabella Top

Get ready for summer with this puff-sleeve crop. 

$95
The Mirabel Skirt
The Mirabel Skirt
Hill House Home
The Mirabel Skirt

Pair this skirt with the Isabella puff-sleeve top. You'll be ready for a walk on the beach.

$125
The Daphne Dress
The Daphne Dress
Hill House Home
The Daphne Dress

A resemblance to the Ellie Nap Dress, the Daphne dress is structured and features a slightly scooped neckline and flowy circle skirt. 

$150
The Laura Dress
The Laura Dress
Hill House Home
The Laura Dress

Perfect to wear for your first day of summer. 

$165
The Ophelia Dress
The Ophelia Dress
Hill House Home
The Ophelia Dress

For a girls night out in town, this dress is perfect to wear because it features a silhouette and corset-inspired midriff. 

$175

Ahead, shop the prettiest Hill House nap dresses in the new Candy Kaleidoscope and Ocean Kaleidoscope colorways. 

The Ellie Nap Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
The Ellie Nap Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen

Usher in Spring with the fun, bright Kaleidoscope print. 

$150
The Ellie Nap Dress - Bay Blue Poplin
The Ellie Nap Dress - Bay Blue Poplin
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress - Bay Blue Poplin
$150
The Elizabeth Nap Dress - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
The Elizabeth Nap Dress - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Elizabeth Nap Dress - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen

Everyone's favorite Ellie dress just dropped in a pretty blue swirl retro-inspired print.

$150
The Elizabeth Nap Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
The Elizabeth Nap Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Elizabeth Nap Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen


$150
The Paz Top - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
The Paz Top - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Paz Top - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
$95
The Paz Top - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
The Paz Top - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Paz Top - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen

Meet the Nap Dress of tops. With a flattering peplum shape and ruffled sleeves, this top is super flattering and easy to wear day or night.

$95
The Ana Dress - Poppy Pink Poplin
The Ana Dress - Poppy Pink Poplin
Hill House Home
The Ana Dress - Poppy Pink Poplin

$150
The Paz Skirt - Poppy Pink Linen
The Paz Skirt - Poppy Pink Linen
Hill House Home
The Paz Skirt - Poppy Pink Linen

This a-line skirt with ruffle hem is versatile and ready for every spring occasion.

$95
The Lily Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
The Lily Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Lily Dress - Candy Kaleidoscope Linen

The Lily is a linen midi dress with a matching belt. Pair this dress with your favorite flats for the office or over a bathing suit at the beach. 

$195
The Skylar Pant - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
The Skylar Pant - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen
Hill House Home
The Skylar Pant - Ocean Kaleidoscope Linen

Wear these easy beach pants over a bathing suit or paired with the matching Paz Top. 

$125

Last month, Hill House Home released a new nap dress collection, dropping its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets. Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, or are gearing up for a season chock-full of summer weddings, these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!

Check out our favorite style from the Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below.

The Samantha Dress
The Samantha Dress
Hill House Home
The Samantha Dress

This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort.

$175

 

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok's Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe Is on Sale

Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock

Rihanna Rocks Latex Crop Top and Headdress at Milan Fashion Week