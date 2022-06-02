Hill House Home Drops Its Biggest Collection Ever for Summer Getaways
Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. Hill House Home, creator of the internet-famous Nap Dress, has released a new collection today with two whimsical patterns and bright candy colors. The new Kaleidoscope collection arrived just in time for summer when comfortable, effortless silhouettes are key.
For the first time ever, the new Ellie dresses are made from a lightweight 100% linen material, which is perfect for your warm-weather wardrobe. Hill House also released two new styles, the Ana dress and the Skylar pants.
These easy, breezy dresses from Hill House have been flying off the shelves over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that we want to wear to brunch, bridal showers, summer break — pretty much everywhere. If it's anything like Hill House's previous Victorian Romance collection, the new summer collection is the biggest collection and will sell out quickly, so pick your favorites fast.
Take a look at all of our favorite pieces from the summer collection below.
Get ready for summer with this puff-sleeve crop.
Pair this skirt with the Isabella puff-sleeve top. You'll be ready for a walk on the beach.
A resemblance to the Ellie Nap Dress, the Daphne dress is structured and features a slightly scooped neckline and flowy circle skirt.
Perfect to wear for your first day of summer.
For a girls night out in town, this dress is perfect to wear because it features a silhouette and corset-inspired midriff.
Ahead, shop the prettiest Hill House nap dresses in the new Candy Kaleidoscope and Ocean Kaleidoscope colorways.
Usher in Spring with the fun, bright Kaleidoscope print.
Everyone's favorite Ellie dress just dropped in a pretty blue swirl retro-inspired print.
Meet the Nap Dress of tops. With a flattering peplum shape and ruffled sleeves, this top is super flattering and easy to wear day or night.
This a-line skirt with ruffle hem is versatile and ready for every spring occasion.
The Lily is a linen midi dress with a matching belt. Pair this dress with your favorite flats for the office or over a bathing suit at the beach.
Wear these easy beach pants over a bathing suit or paired with the matching Paz Top.
Last month, Hill House Home released a new nap dress collection, dropping its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets. Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, or are gearing up for a season chock-full of summer weddings, these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!
Check out our favorite style from the Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below.
This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort.
