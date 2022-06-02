Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. Hill House Home, creator of the internet-famous Nap Dress, has released a new collection today with two whimsical patterns and bright candy colors. The new Kaleidoscope collection arrived just in time for summer when comfortable, effortless silhouettes are key.

For the first time ever, the new Ellie dresses are made from a lightweight 100% linen material, which is perfect for your warm-weather wardrobe. Hill House also released two new styles, the Ana dress and the Skylar pants.

These easy, breezy dresses from Hill House have been flying off the shelves over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that we want to wear to brunch, bridal showers, summer break — pretty much everywhere. If it's anything like Hill House's previous Victorian Romance collection, the new summer collection is the biggest collection and will sell out quickly, so pick your favorites fast.

Take a look at all of our favorite pieces from the summer collection below.

The Daphne Dress Hill House Home The Daphne Dress A resemblance to the Ellie Nap Dress, the Daphne dress is structured and features a slightly scooped neckline and flowy circle skirt. $150 BUY NOW

The Ophelia Dress Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress For a girls night out in town, this dress is perfect to wear because it features a silhouette and corset-inspired midriff. $175 BUY NOW

Ahead, shop the prettiest Hill House nap dresses in the new Candy Kaleidoscope and Ocean Kaleidoscope colorways.

Last month, Hill House Home released a new nap dress collection, dropping its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets. Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, or are gearing up for a season chock-full of summer weddings, these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!

Check out our favorite style from the Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below.

The Samantha Dress Hill House Home The Samantha Dress This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort. $175 Buy Now

