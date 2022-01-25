When Bridgerton first premiered on Netflix in December 2020, the series invited viewers into a decadent, outrageously luxe period drama escape enriched with love, sex, and a glimpse of life in England's Regency era.

Now, a year from the hit show's debut and months from being sold out, fans finally get another chance to bring the beauty of their favorite characters to life through the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton cosmetics collection -- a romantic selection of beauty products created by makeup artist and Dame Pat McGrath, and in collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland. But be forewarned, dear reader -- you'll want to buy everything.

The exclusive beauty collaboration draws on the colors, tones and general "passion" encompassed in Bridgerton's first season.

Pat McGrath Labs

“Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I created a Limited Edition Cosmetic Collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season 1," McGrath said in a release. "I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging.”

While we await the return of Netflix's sexy and deliciously scandalous English family to our TV screens, we can at least tap into the soapy, pastel-infused beauty of the Regency era with this fresh beauty collection -- chock-full of shimmery highlighters and divine eyeshadow palettes that are fit for a royal.

Ahead, shop the official Pat McGrath x Bridgerton beauty collection, with regal makeup products inspired by the hit Netflix series. Don't worry -- the luxe beauty inspo doesn't stop there. Be sure to check out the new Liquid Killawatt foundation from Fenty Beauty, plus shop other celeb-approved beauty products our ET Style team bought and loved this year -- including items from Rare Beauty and ILIA Beauty.

