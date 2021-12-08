Our Favorite Items We Bought (and Loved) in 2021

The ET Style team does a lot of shopping. And after a year as memorable as this one, it feels nearly impossible to condense some of our favorite product finds into a single story. But, since we're all about sharing, consider this as the crème de la crème review of 2021's most essential fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle products that we've not only purchased, but have also truly loved.

From viral, TikTok-approved gems and cult-favorite beauty products, to celeb-loved finds, home essentials, trending fashion pieces and, yes, even items popular among ET's own readers, 2021 brought about a lot of new product inspiration that we're sure will carry us into the new year.

Whether you're still perfecting your own Christmas wish list, are in the midst of holiday shopping, or are just looking for some recommended items to get your hands on in 2022, consider this your official product guide -- courtesy of the ET Style team. Ahead, shop our team's favorite product finds that we bought (and completely loved) in 2021. Plus, check out our review of the Flower Beauty setting spray, and shop the best gifts under $50 on Amazon.

FASHION

UGG Classic II Boot

These classic UGG boots are perfect for any season. Plus, this style sees a chic upgrade with its soft lining that has been crafted from genuine shearling.

"Call me basic, but I am thrilled that UGGs are finally back in vogue. They're the crocs of the winter. No one cares that they're ugly, they are so comfortable!" -Charlotte

Amavii London 18K Gold Sunglasses

The celeb-loved Amavii Sunglasses have been spotted on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Khloe Kardashian -- and for good reason. Unlike other frames, these glasses are made from an aerospace titanium that claims to help provide more durability -- plus, it's heat and rust resistant.

"These sunglasses are such a worthwhile investment. Beyond their unique collection of frames, I also love the fact that Amavii prioritizes sustainability and will actually plant one tree for every pair of sunglasses sold through Trees.org. Chic and eco-friendly!" -Kyley

Mango Faux Fur Biker Jacket

This stylish, biker-centric jacket from Mango features a V-neck collar and parallel zipper pockets for added structure. Plus, it's lined with a cozy fur interior -- perfect for winter!

"I love this jacket so much -- it looks and feels so luxe for such a reasonable price, plus it's super warm without adding too much bulk." -Charlotte

VRAI Tiny Diamond Bracelet

Made of a 14k gold yellow metal, this diamond bracelet from VRAI can add the simplest, sparkly touch to any outfit.

"This 14k gold diamond bracelet is so pretty and dainty but also durable. Great price too." -Amy

Sage Aubrey Mini Luna Handbag

Sage Aubrey handbags are crafted in Italy, and this particular style boasts a distinct shape that's elevated even more by its neutral tone.

"I love supporting woman-owned businesses -- Sage Aubrey's, in particular, is so special. Beyond this handbag's deep storage space and quality leather make, I appreciate the fact that I've never seen another luxury purse like it. There's a really unique structure and essence to it that just makes it feel one-of-a-kind." -Kyley

Stars Above Sweater Lounger Jogger Pants

These jogger pants are as comfy as they are chic. Plus, they're made from Stars Above's cozy fabric, along with incorporated spandex material for added flexibility.

"These sweats deserve to go viral, that's how incredibly comfy and cute they are." -Charlotte

A New Day Women's Teddy Overcoat

Teddy Overcoats are totally having a moment right now -- and with winter temperatures finally here, they're a worthwhile investment too. This particular style is made of a recycled polyester material and features front buttons for added outfit versatility.

"I bought it on a whim, but it's so cozy, I could sleep in it. I'm wearing it as much as I can before it goes the way of skinny jeans." -Rachel

Kendra Scott Abbie Multi Strand Necklace

Holiday party season is right around the corner and you can never go wrong with a dainty, golden necklace to elevate any evening outfit. This piece from Kendra Scott totally masters the layered chain look.

"I bought three pieces that I'm in love with. She makes really lovely, inexpensive jewelry." -Rachel

BEAUTY

The Ordinary Niacinamide + Zinc

This water-based formula works to provide a visible glow, all while addressing skin discoloration and enlarged pores. Plus, it's vegan!

"This is so effective at combatting maskne. I pat a couple of drops on my face before running errands to help keep my skin clear of breakouts. I love that it controls oil and makes my skin look so smooth and poreless." -Sophie

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury's award-winning Magic Foundation acts as a buildable formula that aims to create a plump complexion and "stays in place for up to 13 hours," according to the retailer.

"This product is literal magic. It melts into your skin, comes in a wide range of shades and makes your face look flawless." -Charlotte

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow

This glossy, liquid eyeshadow glides on easy and is available in five, red-hued colors.

"I've yet to find a product from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line that I haven't been obsessed with -- but the liquid eyeshadow is especially great. The formula stays fresh all day and is so much easier to work with than a classic powder eyeshadow." -Kyley

RobeCurls The Original Curling Headband

With this TikTok-approved hair tool, you achieve wavy hair without all of the hassle and heat of other products.

"I got it because I don't like heat-treating my hair to make waves. The curls are solid and they're not as much work as with a curling iron." -Rachel

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Tower 28's Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is a purifying spray which relies on a hypochlorous acid ingredient to give your skin a boost and help repair damaged areas.

"The Tower 28 Daily Rescue Facial Spray has become an essential in my skincare and makeup routines. It helps to wake up my skin every morning and keep my face looking healthy and refreshed -- even through the drier winter months." -Kyley

ILIA Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint

This top-rated skin tint serum is formulated with a blend of Hyaluronic Acids, Squalane, and Niacinamide.

"This seriously accomplishes the "your skin but better" look and is perfect for when I just need light coverage to even out my skin tone for these endless Zoom meetings!" -Sophie

SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

SkinCeuticals is the dermatologist-approved brand behind the beloved skincare products used by Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sienna Miller and more.

This is one of the few Hyaluronic Acid serums I've found that produces results almost immediately after use, so it gives your skin an instant glow and plumpness. The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid is equally great, too." -Kyley

HOME & LIFESTYLE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

This stainless steel espresso machine brings the flavors of specialty coffee right into the comforts of your own home. It also boasts an integrated grinder feature which speeds up the brewing process.

"Since working from home, my husband and I found ourselves both missing our weekday routines of afternoon coffee breaks with co-workers, so we treated ourselves to this easy-to-use espresso machine. It has a really nice built-in grinder and milk frother that allows us to make delicious lattes in 5 minutes. Unlike some other machines that force you to use their brand of espresso, we love that we can use our own coffee beans from our favorite local roaster. It's perfect for a mid-afternoon pick me up!" -Sophie

Diptyque Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Candle

The luxury perfume brand encompasses the scents of winter and the woods in this minimalistic Feu de Bois candle.

"Who doesn't love a good-smelling candle? This one isn't overly floral, so it's great in any season." -Doriean

Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp

This distinctly shaped glass lamp doubles as a unique accent to any home space, all while emitting a soft, warm glow.

"This lamp is my favorite thing in my apartment. I got one for my mom too and she loves it." -Amy

Molekule Air Purifier

This air filtration system has over a thousand 4-star reviews and works to destroy any existing pollutants within spaces of up to 600 sq. ft. Plus, it also boasts a filter auto-refill program and (according to the retailer) does not emit ozone.

"I love my Molekule air purifiers. It helps eliminate and prevent odor, allergens, bacteria and more. Plus, these air purifiers are NOT an eyesore." -Amy

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic

This book is actually the fourth installment in the New York Times best-selling Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series, and it features the stories of 100, fierce and "barrier-breaking" Black women.

"I love this book for my friends with kids. Bonus: This book is on Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2021." -Doriean

BlissLights Sky Lite LED Laser Star Projector

This corded electric-powered projector features soothing effects that easily recreate the magic of the night sky on the walls of your own home.

"I originally bought this for my 4- and 6-year old nephews, but loved it so much I got it for myself. It's the perfect amount of light to fall asleep to and counting stars is just as soothing now as it was when you were a child." -Charlotte

Ranger Station Lumberjack Candle

Bring the fresh scents of the outdoors inside with this top-rated Lumberjack Candle from Ranger Station.

"It smells smokey, woodsy and wintery." -Amy

