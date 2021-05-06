Shopping

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to ET Style Readers

By ETonline Staff
It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered the best-selling products from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. However, you'll quickly find that jewelry and other everyday accessories -- from simple stud earrings to wallets and credit card accessories -- have been the most popular among our readers, too. Just in case you're looking for more, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section along with the brand's newest arrivals.

Ahead ,shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most. Then, check out ET Style's latest picks from the brand.

The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade

Large Gumdrop Studs
Kate Spade New York Large Gumdrop Studs
Kate Spade New York
Large Gumdrop Studs
Looking for a new pair of elegant earrings to add to your jewelry collection? These are it.
$21 (REGULARLY $39)
Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Kate Spade New York Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Kate Spade New York
Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Just in case you're searching for a new and fun printed mask for your double masking purposes, this one features adjustable ear loops to keep you comfortable all day long.
$9 AT KATE SPADE
Wilson Road Madelyne
Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Madelyne
Kate Spade New York
Wilson Road Madelyne
This easy crossbody bag will make any moment on the go that much simpler for you.
$69 (REGULARLY $179)
Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel
We love this classic satchel, which is also available in light blue and yellow.
$129 (REGULARLY $359)
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel
You'll never go wrong with a pebbled leather satchel like this one -- especially when it's on sale.
$119 (REGULARLY $328)
Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket
Kate Spade New York Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket
Kate Spade New York
Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket
We can't get over the unique details of this classic bucket bag from Kate Spade.
$359
Cameron Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Cameron Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Cameron Zip Crossbody
The front and back zip pockets on this crossbody purse will make it easy to access all your daily essentials.
$79 (REGULARLY $249)
Skinny Mini Bow Studs
Kate Spade New York Skinny Mini Bow Studs
Kate Spade New York
Skinny Mini Bow Studs
These adorable stud earrings will go with any outfit you wear -- and we love that they're available for $21.
$49

Our Top Picks

Riverside Street Emmie
Kate Spade New York Riverside Street Emmie
Kate Spade New York
Riverside Street Emmie
An elegant crossbody purse you'll wear now through fall. 
$79 (REGULARLY $348)
Emilia Large Tote
Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Emilia Large Tote
It's not to think about sunshine when this bag is on your shoulder. 
$89 (REGULARLY $329)
Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York
Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs
Love the image of Kate Spade's iconic spade? You'll obsess over these timeless earrings.
$49
Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet
Kate Spade New York Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet
We found that ET Style readers have loved the Natalia Micro Belt Bag. And while that specific style isn't available at the moment, there's no doubt you'll love this quilted wallet, too.
$249
Larchmont Avenue Alegra
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Alegra
Kate Spade New York
Larchmont Avenue Alegra
This petal pink purse is the perfect piece to welcome in the new season.
$69 (REGULARLY $239)

