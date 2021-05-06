It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered the best-selling products from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. However, you'll quickly find that jewelry and other everyday accessories -- from simple stud earrings to wallets and credit card accessories -- have been the most popular among our readers, too. Just in case you're looking for more, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section along with the brand's newest arrivals.

Ahead ,shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most. Then, check out ET Style's latest picks from the brand.

The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade

Large Gumdrop Studs Kate Spade New York Large Gumdrop Studs Looking for a new pair of elegant earrings to add to your jewelry collection? These are it. $21 (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask Kate Spade New York Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask Just in case you're searching for a new and fun printed mask for your double masking purposes, this one features adjustable ear loops to keep you comfortable all day long. $9 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Wilson Road Madelyne Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Madelyne This easy crossbody bag will make any moment on the go that much simpler for you. $69 (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel We love this classic satchel, which is also available in light blue and yellow. $129 (REGULARLY $359) Kate Spade

Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel You'll never go wrong with a pebbled leather satchel like this one -- especially when it's on sale. $119 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket Kate Spade New York Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket We can't get over the unique details of this classic bucket bag from Kate Spade. $359 Buy Now

Cameron Zip Crossbody Kate Spade New York Cameron Zip Crossbody The front and back zip pockets on this crossbody purse will make it easy to access all your daily essentials. $79 (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Skinny Mini Bow Studs Kate Spade New York Skinny Mini Bow Studs These adorable stud earrings will go with any outfit you wear -- and we love that they're available for $21. $49 Buy Now

Our Top Picks

Riverside Street Emmie Kate Spade New York Riverside Street Emmie An elegant crossbody purse you'll wear now through fall. $79 (REGULARLY $348) Buy Now

Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York Emilia Large Tote It's not to think about sunshine when this bag is on your shoulder. $89 (REGULARLY $329) Buy Now

Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Love the image of Kate Spade's iconic spade? You'll obsess over these timeless earrings. $49 Buy Now

Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet Kate Spade New York Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet We found that ET Style readers have loved the Natalia Micro Belt Bag. And while that specific style isn't available at the moment, there's no doubt you'll love this quilted wallet, too. $249 Buy Now

Larchmont Avenue Alegra Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Alegra This petal pink purse is the perfect piece to welcome in the new season. $69 (REGULARLY $239) Buy Now

