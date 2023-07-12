The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Sandals — Shop Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch and More
If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands. There are a lot of discounted items to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 60% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, such as platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon's Prime Day deals include fantastic fashion markdowns you don't want to miss.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Shop all of the best early Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead.
These soft and stretchy sandals hug the foot so the shoes stay on without pinching the toes.
Feel comfy and stylish in these Tory Burch wedge sandals with a molded footbed and iconic statement cutout logo. The flip-flops construction of these heeled sandals allows you to walk around with ease.
These Dr. Scholl's platform wedge sandals are designed with espadrille and cork detail, a strappy design, and a 2-inch platform wedge heel for a stylish summery look.
These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.
From a morning at the gym to a midday run to the store and an evening on the couch, Adilette slides have been wrapping feet in lightweight comfort and versatile style for half a century.
These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides.
You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals.
Sam Edelman's Griffin Flat Sandal adds a unique twist to a classic slide with a chic woven padded strap.
The cutest summer shoe for casual outfits.
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic summer style.
Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need.
Double down on cute with Katy Perry's Geli Flat Sandal. This sandal comes in 32 other colors and shapes.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
