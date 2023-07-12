Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Sandals — Shop Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch and More

By Marisa Runyon
Amazon Sandals Deals
If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands. There are a lot of discounted items to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. 

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 60% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, such as platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon's Prime Day deals include fantastic fashion markdowns you don't want to miss.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Shop all of the best early Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead. 

Steve Madden Women's Twinkled Heeled Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Twinkled Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Twinkled Heeled Sandal

These soft and stretchy sandals hug the foot so the shoes stay on without pinching the toes. 

$100$40
Tory Burch Women's Miller Cloud Sandals
Tory Burch Women's Miller Cloud Sandals
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Miller Cloud Sandals

Feel comfy and stylish in these Tory Burch wedge sandals with a molded footbed and iconic statement cutout logo. The flip-flops construction of these heeled sandals allows you to walk around with ease.

$198$180
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Once Twice Sandal
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Once Twice Sandal
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Once Twice Sandal

These Dr. Scholl's platform wedge sandals are designed with espadrille and cork detail, a strappy design, and a 2-inch platform wedge heel for a stylish summery look. 

$95$48
Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Cloud Slippers

These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.

$40$20
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.

$35$27
Adidas Unisex-Adult Adilette Aqua Slides Sandal
adidas Unisex-Adult Adilette Aqua Slides Sandal
Amazon
Adidas Unisex-Adult Adilette Aqua Slides Sandal

From a morning at the gym to a midday run to the store and an evening on the couch, Adilette slides have been wrapping feet in lightweight comfort and versatile style for half a century.

$30$25
Funkymonkey Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon
Funkymonkey Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$31$20
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Amazon
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal

You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals. 

$100$58
Sam Edelman Women's Griffin Flat Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Griffin Flat Sandal
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Griffin Flat Sandal

Sam Edelman's Griffin Flat Sandal adds a unique twist to a classic slide with a chic woven padded strap. 

$100$60
Steve Madden Donddi Sandals
Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Donddi Sandals

The cutest summer shoe for casual outfits.

$55$36
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal

Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 

$51$41
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic summer style.

$59$32
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Amazon
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal

Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. 

$40$31
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal
Katy Perry The Geli Flat Sandal
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal

Double down on cute with Katy Perry's Geli Flat Sandal. This sandal comes in 32 other colors and shapes. 

$49$39
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals

More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet. 

$50$39

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shoppingBe sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

