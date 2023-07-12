If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands. There are a lot of discounted items to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. Shop Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 60% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, such as platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon's Prime Day deals include fantastic fashion markdowns you don't want to miss.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Shop all of the best early Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead.

Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Amazon Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. $40 $31 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart

Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

The Best Prime Day Tory Burch Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends:

Best Amazon Prime Day Massage Guns Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Pet Essentials: Today's the Last Day to Save

The Best Designer Handbag Deals of Prime Day 2023: Shop Coach and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated KitchenAid Appliances