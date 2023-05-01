So Many Celeb-Loved Leggings Are 30% Off During Alo Yoga’s Biggest Sale of the Year
Memorial Day weekend is always synonymous with the start of summer. Now that May has arrived, it is the perfect time to refresh your summer workout wardrobe. Luckily, Alo Yoga just kicked off its annual Aloversary Sale offering 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off previously marked-down styles. This is Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year, so don't miss your chance to save on the brand's buttery soft leggings before the sale ends May 5.
When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, celeb-favorite Alo Yoga blends fashion and function into pieces you'll feel great in. Countless stars have been spotted in Alo Yoga's popular activewear styles, including Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber and more. If you are new to Alo and don't know where to start, we often turn to the Most Loved section where you'll find bestsellers like the brand's Moto Leggings worn by Taylor Swift.
Alo doesn't host sales very often, especially ones as good as this one. Below, shop all the best deals from Alo Yoga's sale to find your next favorite pair of leggings.
Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular legging to your collection. With a lifting fit, contouring mixed matte and shine fabric, and a hold-it-in five-inch waistband, the high-waist moto leggings have been spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford, and Gigi Hadid.
Sleek and ultra-smoothing, Airlift fabric sculpts and lifts like no other.
Keep it en pointe in a ballerina-inspired workout look. The Airlift High-Waist Ballet Dream Legging has full mesh side panels perfect for doing pliés at the barre or heading from practice to run errands.
The 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging lifts and sculpts just like the popular full-length version. Pair them perfectly with your fave pair of sneakers or slides.
Made with a clean, sleek design and ultralightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga.
The ultra-smooth Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging features ultra-forward piping, back yoke detailing, and an elastic, Alo-logo waistband.
These leggings were designed for low impact workouts. The High-Waist Airbrush Legging has an on-trend rise and all the best assets of the classic version, like no side seams and a yogi-tested fit that lifts and sculpts.
These bootcut leggings in sculpting performance Airbrush feature a wide waistband and a forward, flared leg to flatter every size.
