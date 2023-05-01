Memorial Day weekend is always synonymous with the start of summer. Now that May has arrived, it is the perfect time to refresh your summer workout wardrobe. Luckily, Alo Yoga just kicked off its annual Aloversary Sale offering 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off previously marked-down styles. This is Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year, so don't miss your chance to save on the brand's buttery soft leggings before the sale ends May 5.

When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, celeb-favorite Alo Yoga blends fashion and function into pieces you'll feel great in. Countless stars have been spotted in Alo Yoga's popular activewear styles, including Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber and more. If you are new to Alo and don't know where to start, we often turn to the Most Loved section where you'll find bestsellers like the brand's Moto Leggings worn by Taylor Swift.

Alo doesn't host sales very often, especially ones as good as this one. Below, shop all the best deals from Alo Yoga's sale to find your next favorite pair of leggings.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging Alo Yoga Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging These leggings were designed for low impact workouts. The High-Waist Airbrush Legging has an on-trend rise and all the best assets of the classic version, like no side seams and a yogi-tested fit that lifts and sculpts. $98 $68 Shop Now

