Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Bella Hadid Love These Alo Yoga Leggings — On Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

By Lauren Gruber
hailey bieber
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whether you're actually headed to a workout or just want to feel cute and comfy in a matching set, athleisure is always a good idea.

Especially now that the weather is getting warmer, throwing on a cute pair of leggings and sports bra or top makes getting ready so much easier — just ask Hailey Bieber. The model is often spotted in adorable workout sets, and one of her go-to pairs of leggings is on sale right now at Nordstrom.

Hailey Bieber, along with stars such as Taylor Swift, Cindy Crawford and Gigi and Bella Hadid, all consider Alo Yoga's stretchy, supportive leggings an essential part of their athleisure wardrobe. During Nordstrom's spring sale, you can snag great deals on these celeb-approved styles — while they're still in stock.

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams helps to prevent any chafing. 

$128$96
Alo High Waist Moto 7/8 Leggings
ALO High Waist Moto 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo High Waist Moto 7/8 Leggings

Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular legging to your collection. With a lifting fit, contouring mixed matte and shine fabric, and a hold-it-in five-inch waistband, the high-waist moto leggings have been spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford, and Gigi Hadid. 

$118$83

For even more ways to revamp your workout wardrobe at a discount, we've found some of the best deals on Alo Yoga at Nordstrom's spring sale. Plus, check out our favorite athleisure pieces at Amazon and best loungewear sets for spring.

Alo Don't Get It Twisted Racerback Tank
Alo Don't Get It Twisted Racerback Tank
Nordstrom
Alo Don't Get It Twisted Racerback Tank

Lightweight and soft, this twist-back tank will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.

$58$41
Alo Alumni Shorts
Alo Alumni Shorts
Nordstrom
Alo Alumni Shorts

A relaxed silhouette and side pockets make these shorts perfect for runners.

$62$47
Savvy Short Sleeve Rib Crop Top
Savvy Short Sleeve Rib Crop Top
Nordstrom
Savvy Short Sleeve Rib Crop Top

This versatile top can be worn working out or going out, thanks to its ribbed performance fabric.

$54$27
Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings
Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings

"I’m obsessed with these leggings," raved one five-star reviewer. "They are so comfortable and the quality is amazing. 10/10!"

$98$49
Alo Manifest Rib Wrap Crop Top
Alo Manifest Rib Wrap Crop Top
Nordstrom
Alo Manifest Rib Wrap Crop Top

A strappy waist and open back elevates this otherwise simple tee.

$62$37
Alo Stride Shorts
Alo Stride Shorts
Nordstrom
Alo Stride Shorts

Stay cool and comfy this season in a breezy pair of athletic shorts.

$68$54
Alo Knotty Rib Knot Front Crop Top
Alo Knotty Rib Knot Front Crop Top
Nordstrom
Alo Knotty Rib Knot Front Crop Top

The hot pink color of this flattering twist-front crop top makes it perfect for spring and summer.

$62$43
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt
Nordstrom
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt

Lean into the tenniscore trend with a swishy pleated skirt complete with hidden built-in shorts.

$68$48

