Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Bella Hadid Love These Alo Yoga Leggings — On Sale Right Now at Nordstrom
Whether you're actually headed to a workout or just want to feel cute and comfy in a matching set, athleisure is always a good idea.
Especially now that the weather is getting warmer, throwing on a cute pair of leggings and sports bra or top makes getting ready so much easier — just ask Hailey Bieber. The model is often spotted in adorable workout sets, and one of her go-to pairs of leggings is on sale right now at Nordstrom.
Hailey Bieber, along with stars such as Taylor Swift, Cindy Crawford and Gigi and Bella Hadid, all consider Alo Yoga's stretchy, supportive leggings an essential part of their athleisure wardrobe. During Nordstrom's spring sale, you can snag great deals on these celeb-approved styles — while they're still in stock.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams helps to prevent any chafing.
Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular legging to your collection. With a lifting fit, contouring mixed matte and shine fabric, and a hold-it-in five-inch waistband, the high-waist moto leggings have been spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford, and Gigi Hadid.
For even more ways to revamp your workout wardrobe at a discount, we've found some of the best deals on Alo Yoga at Nordstrom's spring sale. Plus, check out our favorite athleisure pieces at Amazon and best loungewear sets for spring.
Lightweight and soft, this twist-back tank will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.
A relaxed silhouette and side pockets make these shorts perfect for runners.
This versatile top can be worn working out or going out, thanks to its ribbed performance fabric.
"I’m obsessed with these leggings," raved one five-star reviewer. "They are so comfortable and the quality is amazing. 10/10!"
A strappy waist and open back elevates this otherwise simple tee.
Stay cool and comfy this season in a breezy pair of athletic shorts.
The hot pink color of this flattering twist-front crop top makes it perfect for spring and summer.
Lean into the tenniscore trend with a swishy pleated skirt complete with hidden built-in shorts.
RELATED CONTENT:
Our Favorite Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Traveling
The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring
The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon
Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond
Meghan Markle's $98 Leggings Are From Your Fave Athleisure Brand
33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
Sydney Sweeney's Second Swimsuit Drop With Frankies Bikinis Is Here