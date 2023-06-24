Chic and cozy! Beyond Yoga, worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde, and Chrissy Teigen, and Donni, spotted on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid, and Jenna Dewan, teamed up to launch the summer collection of your dreams.

The activewear company and the fashion line came together to drop a 4-piece collaboration highlighting the best of both brands by combining Donni’s beloved styles and terry material with Beyond Yoga’s seasonal color palette.

Beyond Yoga

Think: Terry cloth bralettes, shorts, pants, and shirts, all available in fun colors like birch, peach, and white.

The versatile staples are perfect for enjoying a day at the beach, relaxing by the pool, or just running errands, and can be styled as sets, swimsuit cover-ups, or with jean shorts.

"As a fellow female-founded brand, Donni’s foundation and values align closely with ours. Following our successful partnership for the launch of our Female Founder Shop, we were eager to deepen our relationship through a product endeavor," Michelle Wahler, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Yoga, said in a press release.

Beyond Yoga

"With a shared focus on comfort and a strong sense of design, the terry collaboration allows us to offer those essential summer staples that our customers can wear for numerous occasions," she added.

The drop includes sizes XXS - XXL with prices ranging from $89-$177 and is available to shop on BeyondYoga.com now and in-stores on Saturday, July 1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Attempts Yoga TikTok Trend and Hilariously FAILS! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jennifer Lopez's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are On Sale at Amazon

Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Balanced Wellness Routine

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale