Wellness routine queen! Olivia Culpo shared her balanced self-care regimen with ET at the Beyond Yoga Country Club Collection launch event on May 9 in Los Angeles, California, and it includes all the latest trends.

"I’m big on keeping up with hydration and adding electrolytes to my water, especially when traveling. Sleep is also very important for me, and I always start my day with journaling and zero screen time. It’s easier said than done, but very worth it," The Culpo Sisters star shared.

Other than her typical go-to’s, the model, 31, also picked up a new habit from her fiancé, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 26, who proposed in April 2023.

"My fiancé has me hooked on cold plunges," she said.

When it comes to working out, the former Miss Universe relies on a mix of everything, which sometimes even includes her goldendoodle.

"Lately I've been really enjoying Pilates and running. I have a trainer I see for more HIIT type workouts, and I do at-home workouts with resistance bands. I also love to run around with my dog, which ends up feeling like a significant workout these days," the social media explained.

And before getting a sweat in, Culpo makes sure to put on a cute and cozy outfit to feel her absolute best, including Beyond Yoga’s new active and lifestyle dresses, skirts, tops and jumpsuits.

"I'm such a sucker for comfort. What I love about the brand is how soft and comfortable the pieces are. I also love that you can wear these items from your workout, straight to a lunch date," she told ET.

To dress up her athleisure wear, the reality television star simply incorporates a few key accessories and her look is complete.

"If you add a great shoe, earring, sweater, sunglasses, and bag to any athletic outfit, it takes the look from gym to street style," she spilled.

As for her diet, Culpo likes to stick to healthy, nutritious foods, while leaving some room for delicious home-cooked treats.

"I swear by the 80/20 rule: 80 percent clean eating, 20 percent splurging. I grew up in a big Italian family, so I will never say no to homemade pizza and pasta," she exclaimed.

