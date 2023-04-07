Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just announced they're engaged!

The happy couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce their engagement with a series of black and white photos. In the carousel post, the San Francisco 49ers star can be seen down on bended knee, as Culpo holds her hands together in front of her face in what appears to be a total surprise moment.

The proposal took place Sunday at the luxury Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, where they were surrounded by a sweet flower arrangement and, of course, breathtaking red rocks. Culpo opted for an oversized blazer over a dress and high-knee boots. She wore minimal jewelry -- only a set of small earrings -- until McCaffrey slipped on a giant rock on that finger. The ring, designed by the bespoke jewelry brand Ring Concierge, is a beautifully cut oval flanked with epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting.

The NFL star's wardrobe consisted of a classic look -- black pants, boots and a black sweater over a white dress shirt.

The supermodel and Stanford alum have been dating for just over three years now. That they're now an engaged couple comes as little surprise to fans who witnessed their love blossom in the public eye. Back in February 2022, a source told ET that "Olivia and Christian are serious and very in love."

Ring Concierge

Ring Concierge

"They have been thinking about taking their relationship to the next level and have talked about getting engaged," the source added at the time. "Christian is really close with Olivia's family and her sisters love him."

In a Valentine's Day post that year, the 30-year-old model referred to the hunky 26-year-old football star as her "best friend."

Prior to McCaffrey, Culpo had some very famous exes, including athletes Ryan Lochte, Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola. When she spoke to ET's Deidre Behar back in November 2022, Culpo revealed why she broke her "no athletes ever again" rule for McCaffrey.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," Olivia gushed at the time. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Congrats!

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Olivia Culpo Is Nervous About Showing 'Hardship' on Family Reality Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Why Olivia Culpo Broke Her 'No Athletes' Rule for Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo Steps in to Save Her Sister From a Falling Refrigerator

Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Have 'Talked About Getting Engaged'

Related Gallery