When it comes to activewear that makes you look as good as you feel, Spanx is at the top of the list for many celebs. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing Spanx Booty Boost Leggings on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, she even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature performance-ready fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit. It's no wonder these Spanx leggings have been worn by not only Kardasian, but other celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, too.

According to Spanx, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. Spanx's signature contoured waistband even has a pocket to store your phone and other daily essentials. Right now, the 7/8 version is discounted in three colors during the Spanx End of Season Sale. Available in sizes XS-3X, the Booty Boost leggings are currently 50% off.

The Spanx deals don't stop at the Kourt-approved leggings. To update your everyday essentials for 2024, Spanx is offering up to 70% off nearly 200 best-selling styles. No promo code is needed to unlock the discounts on leggings, pants, shapewear and more.

