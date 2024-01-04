Style

The Best-Selling Spanx Leggings That Kourtney Kardashian Loves Are 50% Off Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kourtney Kardashian
NBC/Getty
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 10:48 AM PST, January 4, 2024

Don't miss your chance to grab the Spanx booty-lifting leggings adored by Kourtney Kardashian while they're on sale.

When it comes to activewear that makes you look as good as you feel, Spanx is at the top of the list for many celebs. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing Spanx Booty Boost Leggings on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, she even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh

The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature performance-ready fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit. It's no wonder these Spanx leggings have been worn by not only Kardasian, but other celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, too.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

These shape-enhancing leggings made from Spanx's signature compression fabric live up to their name by helping sculpt your rear for the most flattering fit.

$98 $49

Shop Now

According to Spanx, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. Spanx's signature contoured waistband even has a pocket to store your phone and other daily essentials. Right now, the 7/8 version is discounted in three colors during the Spanx End of Season Sale. Available in sizes XS-3X, the Booty Boost leggings are currently 50% off. 

Instagram @kourtneykardash - Instagram @kourtneykardash

The Spanx deals don't stop at the Kourt-approved leggings. To update your everyday essentials for 2024, Spanx is offering up to 70% off nearly 200 best-selling styles. No promo code is needed to unlock the discounts on leggings, pants, shapewear and more.

Shop the Spanx Sale

For even more amazing deals on leggings, check out our guide to the best lululemon lookalikes on Amazon and discounts on TikTok's viral leggings.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best On-Trend Wide-Leg Leggings

Style

The Best On-Trend Wide-Leg Leggings

Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Are 35% Off

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Are 35% Off

Save Up to 70% on Spanx Leggings, Pants, Shapewear and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Spanx Leggings, Pants, Shapewear and More

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

Best Lists

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Style

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Tags: