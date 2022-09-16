While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. And, one of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable styles for fall that match the ever-popular Lululemon!

Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about Lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good as Lululemon styles. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best Lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which Lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.

These Lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle, and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic Lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great Lululemon lookalikes for you to sport all fall long.

Take a look at the comparisons below — we love them all! — and shop whichever version feels right to you.

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts Amazon Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts These Quick-Dry Running Shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. $19 AND UP Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon Lemedy Padded Sports Bra This Lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon #1 bestseller. $19 AND UP Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers Amazon CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers While Lululemon legging lookalikes get a lot of attention, Lululemon joggers are pretty popular too and you can easily find a good Lululemon alternative to this style too. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the Stretch Luxtreme Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings. $30 Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt Amazon CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt This casual and cute workout shirt has been compared to the Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve. Like the original, this Amazon alternative is made with soft pima cotton and will pair well with CRZ leggings or the original Lululemon Align Leggings. $26 Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

Lavento Strappy Sports Bra Amazon Lavento Strappy Sports Bra For those who want a sports bra with medium support, TikTok users say this is the perfect (and more affordable) alternative to Lululemon's popular strappy bra. It's perfect for wearing under tank tops. $17 AND UP Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

AJISAI Joggers Pants Amazon AJISAI Joggers Pants These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick dry fabric and features a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs. $32 Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. $23 Buy Now

The Real Deal

Lululemon Define Jacket Lululemon Lululemon Define Jacket This Lululemon Define Jacket was designed with a contoured fit, quick drying fabric, mesh back ventilation, and sleeves that'll cover your hands for warmth. $118 Buy Now

The Stylish Lookalike

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. $28 AND UP Buy Now

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

The Real Deal

The Stylish Lookalike

Heathyoga Biker Shorts Amazon Heathyoga Biker Shorts These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect Lululemon alternative as it features Non-See-Through, Quick Drying, Moisture Wicking fabric and pockets. $10 AND UP Buy Now

