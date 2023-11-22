Sales & Deals

Spanx’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Take 20% Off Best-Selling Leggings, Bras, Shapewear, and More

Spanx Summer Warehouse Sale
Spanx
By Wesley Horvath and Dania Nasib
Published: 2:49 PM PST, November 22, 2023

Shop Spanx's biggest sale of the year for major savings on best-selling closet staples during Cyber Week.

Imagine, after all the turkey and family-favorite dishes you'll likely consume this week, not worrying about those pants fitting a little too tight after your second helping. It's all possible with Spanx.

'Tis the season to save big, and taking advantage of Black Friday is a must when shopping your favorite brands — Spanx included. The cult-favorite shapewear brand is offering massive Black Friday savings of up to 20% off everything (yes, everything) now through November 27. 

Shop the Spanx Black Friday Sale

The holiday weekend deals provide the perfect opportunity to save big on wardrobe staples. Out of all the amazing Black Friday deals to shop, the Spanx Black Friday Sale is definitely one worth checking out. 

Right now, Spanx is offering 20% off the brand's best-sellers during their biggest sale of the year. From Kylie Jenner's bralette and Kourtney Kardashian's booty-boosting leggings, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering items you'll wear all winter to keep you looking good while also keeping you warm. Even better, all the celeb-worn and best-selling closet essentials are included in this once-a-year sale.

Whether your wardrobe could use some fresh activewear or your underwear drawer is due for some new bras and shapewear, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help you look and feel your best. With items starting as low as $11, shopper favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best deals from the Spanx Black Friday Sale to shop before it's too late.

Faux Leather Leggings

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This legging style — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy and lift your tush without sacrificing comfort.

$98 $78

Shop Now

OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx

OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

If you do want some of the Spanx signature compression, these high-waisted shorts give your middle a tight hug to smooth out your mid-section.

$78 $62

Shop Now

On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant
Spanx

On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

The On-the-Go Collection was designed with bi-stretch cotton for ultimate comfort, flattery and versatility. Spanx's signature pull-on design and built-in smoothing tummy panel make it the perfect wardrobe addition.

$128 $64

Shop Now

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

These shape-enhancing leggings made from Spanx's signature compression fabric live up to their name by helping sculpt your rear for the most flattering fit.

$98 $49

Shop Now

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

A super-soft cropped wide leg pant is on trend for fall and winter. 

$128 $37

Shop Now

The Perfect Ankle Leggings

The Perfect Ankle Leggings
Spanx

The Perfect Ankle Leggings

With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters those curves.

$98 $49

Shop Now

The Get Moving Fitted Tank

The Get Moving Fitted Tank
Spanx

The Get Moving Fitted Tank

The Get Moving Fitted Tank was designed to be the perfect top to pair with your favorite SPANX active leggings, pants and skorts.

$58 $17

Shop Now

The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress
Spanx

The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Designed using smoothing premium ponte  fabric, this dress is versatile and machine-washable.

$188 $56

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

