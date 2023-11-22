Imagine, after all the turkey and family-favorite dishes you'll likely consume this week, not worrying about those pants fitting a little too tight after your second helping. It's all possible with Spanx.

'Tis the season to save big, and taking advantage of Black Friday is a must when shopping your favorite brands — Spanx included. The cult-favorite shapewear brand is offering massive Black Friday savings of up to 20% off everything (yes, everything) now through November 27.

Shop the Spanx Black Friday Sale

The holiday weekend deals provide the perfect opportunity to save big on wardrobe staples. Out of all the amazing Black Friday deals to shop, the Spanx Black Friday Sale is definitely one worth checking out.

Right now, Spanx is offering 20% off the brand's best-sellers during their biggest sale of the year. From Kylie Jenner's bralette and Kourtney Kardashian's booty-boosting leggings, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering items you'll wear all winter to keep you looking good while also keeping you warm. Even better, all the celeb-worn and best-selling closet essentials are included in this once-a-year sale.

Whether your wardrobe could use some fresh activewear or your underwear drawer is due for some new bras and shapewear, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help you look and feel your best. With items starting as low as $11, shopper favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best deals from the Spanx Black Friday Sale to shop before it's too late.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This legging style — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy and lift your tush without sacrificing comfort. $98 $78 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

