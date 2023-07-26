Style

The 18 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Body Type and Budget: Shop SKIMS, Spanx, Yitty and More

By Lauren Gruber
Designed to make people feel their best, the shapewear of today is both versatile and comfortable. You can wear it underneath your curve-hugging outfit to not only smooth you out and elevate your look, but you can even wear some pieces as bodysuits with pants or leggings for a night out. After all, even celebrities need shapewear to achieve their red carpet-ready looks. Whether you're in need of a figure-smoothing solution for a special event or everyday support, there is a wide array of quality shapewear options to help you enhance your shape — no matter what you're wearing. 

From painful thigh chafing to uncomfortable bulges and unsupported chests, there's no limit to the wardrobe malfunctions that shapewear can solve. Just a few of these genius inventions include the SKIMS one-legged solution short for dresses with slits, Spanx's open-bust bodysuit for allover shaping and Curvy Couture's seamless bralette that actually supports larger chests without underwire.

To help you find the right shapewear for your body and wardrobe, we've tracked down the top-rated pieces in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Below, shop our favorite shaping shorts, bras, bodysuits and underwear for every body type and budget.

Best Smoothing Shorts for Women

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx
Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

Spanx's most powerful high waist compression option is surprisingly lightweight with tummy-shaping panels and a convenient double-gusset opening. 

$78
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts
Nordstrom
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts

"I love, love, love these shaper shorts by Shapermint," raved one five-star reviewer of these affordable high-waisted shorts, also available in boyshorts. "It gives the right amount of support without making me feel uncomfortable. It also helps with my thigh chafing."

$26
SKIMS Solution Short
SKIMS Solution Short
SKIMS
SKIMS Solution Short

If you've ever struggled to find shapewear for an asymmetrical hemline or slit, here's your magic solution — also available with right leg exposure. Though stock is low on many sizes, you can join the waitlist to get your hands on these shorts.

$42
Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short
Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short

Available in a variety of skin tone shades and sizes S-XXL, these shorts have a mid-thigh length to protect against chafing with lightweight shaping effects.

$30$17
Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short
Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short
Yummie
Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short

For gentle stomach smoothing that you can wear with shorter hemlines and most midriff-baring silhouettes, Yummie's minimal shaping short is a versatile option available in both flesh-toned and colorful options.

$20
Honeylove Mid Waist Short
Honeylove Mid Waist Short
Honeylove
Honeylove Mid Waist Short

This garment expertly sculpts your lower tummy and gracefully releases at the natural waist. BoostBands are thoughtfully integrated to lift and define your booty and upper legs, giving you the perfect silhouette.

$84

Best Smoothing Bras and Bodysuits

SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
SKIMS
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps

SKIMS' sculpting bodysuit went viral on TikTok for its superior waist-snatching capabilities and chest support.

$68
Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Incorporate this strapless shapewear option under your sleeveless dress. The shapewear bodysuit also comes with adjustable 5 way convertible straps to tailor to any style you need.

$148$99
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra
Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra
Yitty
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra

This shaping bra provides support and shaping with medium compression fabric, anti-uniboob stiching and silicone grips for any body type.

$60$24 FOR 2
WITH NEW FABLETICS VIP MEMBERSHIP
Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

"Being a plus size women I was nervous about buying and wearing SPANX," said one shapewear convert after buying this shapewear bodysuit. "I was worried that I would be over-heated, restricted and my fleshy body would show where the support ended. It didn't! Talk about light weight and easy to get on. Who knew?"

$58
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette
Nordstrom
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette

For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this bralette is supportive enough for larger chests and goes up to a size 4X.

$38
Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit
Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit
Express
Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit

Express' Body Contour line features built-in shapewear for a seamless outfit, such as this smoothing high-neck bodysuit.

$34

Best Smoothing Underwear for Women

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong
Amazon
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong

This shapewear thong has a stretchy fabric that sits at the mid waist, designed to create a smooth tummy and accentuate the waist, and features an interior underband with silicone to keep it securely in place and prevent rolling down.

$28
Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief
Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief
Yitty
Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief

Made with Antimicrobial SilverSeam Technology to keep you fresh all day long, this lightweight smoothing brief comes in sizes XS-6X.

$20$7
WITH NEW FABLETICS VIP MEMBERSHIP
Spanx Undie-tectable Thong
Spanx Undie-tectable Thong
Spanx
Spanx Undie-tectable Thong

For subtle shaping with no panty lines, opt for Spanx's undie-tectable thong with minimal coverage.

$24
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs
Nordstrom
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs

Shapermint's briefs smooth your stomach and backside without sacrificing comfort thanks to a double-layered fabric and a reinforced waistband.

$24
Soma Retro Brief With Lace
Soma Retro Brief With Lace
Soma
Soma Retro Brief With Lace

These lace-accented briefs from Soma prove that shaping panties can still be pretty.

$26
Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief
Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief

Smooth out your curves without experiencing a squeeze with these high waist undies from Victoria's Secret.

$15

