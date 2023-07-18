When it comes to activewear that makes you look as good as you feel, Spanx is at the top of the list for many celebs. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing Spanx Booty Boost Leggings on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, she even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature performance-ready fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit. It's no wonder these Spanx leggings have been worn by not only Kardasian, but other celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, too.

According to Spanx, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. Spanx's signature contoured waistband even has a pocket to store your phone and other daily essentials. Right now, the 7/8 version is discounted in five colors during the limited-time Spanx sale. Available in sizes XS-3X, the Booty Boost leggings are currently on sale for $33 off.

Instagram @kourtneykardash Instagram @kourtneykardash

The Spanx deals don't stop at the Kourt-approved leggings. To update your everyday wardrobes for summer, Spanx is currently offering major discounts on over a dozen best-selling styles. No promo code is needed to unlock the discounts on leggings, skorts, bras and more.

Shop the Spanx Sale

For even more amazing deals on leggings, check out our guide to the best lululemon lookalikes on Amazon and discounts on TikTok's viral leggings.

