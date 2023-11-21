It's true that Hanukkah and Christmas are both still a few weeks away, but the gifts have come early for athleisure fans.

Beyond Yoga, the activewear brand known for super-soft leggings, tanks, bras and more, isn't making us wait until early Friday morning to save. The Beyond Yoga Black Friday sale is on now, with 30% off across categories and up to 75% off sale items. Whether you're in the midst of holiday gift shopping or upgrading your own workout wardrobe, the time to shop at Beyond Yoga is now through Nov. 28.

Shop Beyond Yoga's Black Friday Sale

Beyond Yoga has bestselling styles in core colors, plus festive, seasonal colorways throughout the year. They make for great outfits for yoga, naturally, but these comfy athleticwear pieces are also perfect for running errands or simply bopping around the house during the holidays and into the new year.

Beyond Yoga pieces are wear-tested by the brand's in-house team to establish just the right fit. The brand offers midi inseams ideal for petite customers, as well as full-length options that aren't high-waters on taller wearers. The brand's original cult-favorite fabric is the Spacedye — a buttery soft material that's as stretchy as it is comfortable, moving with you through whatever your day has in store.

Some of the brand's best women's pieces are on sale during Beyond Yoga's Black Friday sale. With various colors and sizes available, it can be a little overwhelming to shop. That's why we've done the work for you, scrolling through to pick and choose our favorite pieces from the sale. These selections are our faves for a reason, so they're bound to be scooped up as the sale goes on. Be sure to shop the Beyond Yoga Black Friday sale now, and definitely before it ends on Nov. 28, to grab the best prices on fan-favorite items before they're gone.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.