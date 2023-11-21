Beyond Yoga's Black Friday Sale can help your dollar stretch almost as much as the brand's buttery soft athletic pieces.
It's true that Hanukkah and Christmas are both still a few weeks away, but the gifts have come early for athleisure fans.
Beyond Yoga, the activewear brand known for super-soft leggings, tanks, bras and more, isn't making us wait until early Friday morning to save. The Beyond Yoga Black Friday sale is on now, with 30% off across categories and up to 75% off sale items. Whether you're in the midst of holiday gift shopping or upgrading your own workout wardrobe, the time to shop at Beyond Yoga is now through Nov. 28.
Shop Beyond Yoga's Black Friday Sale
Beyond Yoga has bestselling styles in core colors, plus festive, seasonal colorways throughout the year. They make for great outfits for yoga, naturally, but these comfy athleticwear pieces are also perfect for running errands or simply bopping around the house during the holidays and into the new year.
Beyond Yoga pieces are wear-tested by the brand's in-house team to establish just the right fit. The brand offers midi inseams ideal for petite customers, as well as full-length options that aren't high-waters on taller wearers. The brand's original cult-favorite fabric is the Spacedye — a buttery soft material that's as stretchy as it is comfortable, moving with you through whatever your day has in store.
Some of the brand's best women's pieces are on sale during Beyond Yoga's Black Friday sale. With various colors and sizes available, it can be a little overwhelming to shop. That's why we've done the work for you, scrolling through to pick and choose our favorite pieces from the sale. These selections are our faves for a reason, so they're bound to be scooped up as the sale goes on. Be sure to shop the Beyond Yoga Black Friday sale now, and definitely before it ends on Nov. 28, to grab the best prices on fan-favorite items before they're gone.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
This classic Beyond Yoga tank comes in a ton of core and seasonal colors. This racerback tank offers UPF 50+ protection and a built-in bra offering medium support.
Beyond Yoga Heather Rib Fresh Cut Cropped Tank
This sexy V-neck tank has an open back. It comes in a range of seasonal colors.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure Bootcut Pant
These bootcut pants have a flattering overlap waistband. We're loving this seasonal toffee heather color.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Squared Bra
This bra has a flattering square neckline and offers medium support. We're digging the seasonal birch heather color.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are our current favorite athleisure trend — they offer a full, comfy outfit with no coordinating necessary. This one in the seasonal midnight green heather caught our eye.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Vitalize Full Length Legging
These best-selling full-length leggings made of buttery soft fabric sit at your natural waist.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
These midi leggings are a better option for petite gals or have a midi look for everyone else. These come in a ton of colors.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Icon Midi Dress
This midi dress feels like athleisure thanks to its Beyond Yoga fabric. It has a built-in bra for convenience and is reviewer-loved at 4.6 stars.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye All For Run 3-inch Short
This 3-inch short is sexy without being overly revealing. Its waistband offers compression.
Beyond Yoga Pillow Bubble Vest
Try the puffy vest trend with this cute option. It comes in a seasonal spruce hue.
Beyond Yoga SoftShine Square Neck Cropped Tank
Get into the holiday spirit with this starry night print on Beyond Yoga's square neck tank.
Beyond Yoga SoftShine High Waisted Midi Legging
Pair the tank with these midi leggings to make the whole place shimmer.
Beyond Yoga Heather Rib Westside Dress
This adventure-ready dress comes in a festive green or a classic black. It'll hug you in all the right places.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Midi Jogger
Trust us: You need these for your next errand run. These midi joggers have a slim fit and a comfy elasticated waistband with a drawcord.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Vitality Pullover
Get ready for winter workouts in this black cropped long-sleeve shirt. It pairs over a sports bra and has thumb holes.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
