The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on 2023 Advent Calendars You Can Shop Right Now

Advent Calendar
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:25 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Let the countdown begin! Kickoff your holiday shopping with Amazon's best Black Friday deals on Advent calendars.

The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.

Now that Christmas is right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found plenty of festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. December will be here before you know it, so you'll want to hurry to snag Amazon's Black Friday deals on Advent calendars to beat the holiday gift-buying rush. 

Whether you're gifting a Potterheads or Marvel fanatic, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Advent Calendars

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar

Behind each door is a small holiday-themed Paw Patrol collectible for kids to uncover, like their favorite Pups, animal pals and holiday accessories. Create a snow day in Adventure Bay, then send the pups on exciting holiday missions.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar
Amazon

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar

With 25 surprises, kids will have a whole set of Jurassic World toys by Christmas Day for imaginative play.

$43 $21

Shop Now

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar
Amazon

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar

For the Super Mario fans, get 24 days of surprises including actions figures of your favorite characters.

$50 $38

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.

$45 $28

Shop Now

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar
Amazon

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar

For Encanto fans, this set includes 14 Madrigal family member figurines and 13 accessories to recreate your favorite story moments!

$40 $14

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.

$45 $27

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Crystal Advent Calendar

Crystal Advent Calendar
Amazon

Crystal Advent Calendar

For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.

$32 $18

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$50 $47

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars

Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.

$60 $49

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023

Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.

$50 $38

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.

$30 $22

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

