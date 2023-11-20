Sales & Deals

Save 25% on the Best Gifts for Pets and Pet Parents During Wild One's Black Friday Sale

Wild One Black Friday Sale
Wild One
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:05 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Your dog is begging for you to check out the Wild One Black Friday Sale with 25% off everything.

Black Friday sales are a great excuse to buy those big-ticket items you've been wanting all year like furniturehome appliances and designer clothing. What you may not know is that the shopping holiday is also a perfect opportunity to spoil your pup. Right now, Wild One's popular and innovative dog essentials are steeply discounted during the brand's biggest sale of the year.

Now through Monday, November 27, Wild One's Black Friday Sale is taking 25% off sitewide. Whether you're picking up a perfect holiday gift for pet parents, replenishing your dog's favorite treats, or treating yourself to some new stylish pet gear, the Wild One sale has you covered.

Shop the Wild One Black Friday Sale

All pet parents know how fun it is to treat your pets and no matter if you have a purse-sized poodle or a sprawling, oversized Great Dane, Wild One has everything your dog wants. The brand is probably best known for its design-forward Walk Kits that come with a matching harness, leash and waste bag carrier in beautiful hues. Available in 13 classic and limited edition colors, the internet-famous Walk Kit is currently on sale for 25% off.

Wild One Walk Kit

Wild One Walk Kit
Wild One

Wild One Walk Kit

You can choose from any of the 13 colors when picking your preferred Walk Kit, but you can also mix and match for a totally unique set up. 

$115 $86

Shop Now

Having the coolest-looking dog in town isn't the only thing in store for you when you shop the Wild One Black Friday Sale. They also have an incredible selection of treats, carriers, leashes, harnesses, collars and more currently marked down. To help you get the most bark for your buck, below we've rounded up the best gifts and deals from Wild One to shop now.

Wild One Harness

Wild One Harness
Wild One

Wild One Harness

Often more secure than your typical dog collar, a harness will give you peace of mind on your next walk. 

$48 $36

Shop Now

Mealtime Kit

Mealtime Kit
Wild One

Mealtime Kit

Available in two sizes, you can elevate man's best friend's meals with this stainless steel dog bowl set. 

$62 $47

Shop Now

Wild One Everyday Carrier

Wild One Everyday Carrier
Wild One

Wild One Everyday Carrier

Let your pooch tag along by riding in this over-the-shoulder pet carrier with built-in storage for all your pet essentials. 

$150 $113

Shop Now

Wild One Travel Carrier

Wild One Travel Carrier
Wild One

Wild One Travel Carrier

Make your next flight a breeze with this airline-approved and breathable pet carrier. 

$125 $94

Shop Now

Wild One Leash

Wild One Leash
Wild One

Wild One Leash

Can you ever have enough durable and water resistant leashes? 

$58 $44

Shop Now

Wild One Collar

Wild One Collar
Wild One

Wild One Collar

Several colors of this easy-to-clean collar are on sale right now. We love this vivid Strawberry shade. 

$38 $29

Shop Now

Triangle Tug Toy

Triangle Tug Toy
Wild One

Triangle Tug Toy

Engage in a game of tug of war with this precious Triangle Tug toy made from natural materials.

$16 $12

Shop Now

Dog Treat Pouch

Dog Treat Pouch
Wild One

Dog Treat Pouch

This pouch allows you to always have treats on hand and it also has a built-in poop bag compartment. 

$44 $33

Shop Now

Organic Baked Treats

Organic Baked Treats
Wild One

Organic Baked Treats

Made with nine plant-based ingredients, like chickpeas, carrots and sweet potatoes, your dog will gobble up these organic treats. 

$8 $6

Shop Now

Rinseless Dog Shampoo

Rinseless Dog Shampoo
Wild One

Rinseless Dog Shampoo

Do you have a stinky dog who hates a bath? Spritz on this Rinseless Shampoo for a no-fuss bathtime. 

$15 $11

Shop Now

Tennis Balls (4-Pack)

Tennis Balls (4-Pack)
Wild One

Tennis Balls (4-Pack)

Your pup will jump with joy when you unbox this colorful pack of tennis balls. 

$10 $8

Shop Now

Dog Toy Set

Dog Toy Set
Wild One

Dog Toy Set

All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection from Wild One.

$39 $30

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

