Black Friday sales are a great excuse to buy those big-ticket items you've been wanting all year like furniture, home appliances and designer clothing. What you may not know is that the shopping holiday is also a perfect opportunity to spoil your pup. Right now, Wild One's popular and innovative dog essentials are steeply discounted during the brand's biggest sale of the year.

Now through Monday, November 27, Wild One's Black Friday Sale is taking 25% off sitewide. Whether you're picking up a perfect holiday gift for pet parents, replenishing your dog's favorite treats, or treating yourself to some new stylish pet gear, the Wild One sale has you covered.

All pet parents know how fun it is to treat your pets and no matter if you have a purse-sized poodle or a sprawling, oversized Great Dane, Wild One has everything your dog wants. The brand is probably best known for its design-forward Walk Kits that come with a matching harness, leash and waste bag carrier in beautiful hues. Available in 13 classic and limited edition colors, the internet-famous Walk Kit is currently on sale for 25% off.

Wild One Walk Kit Wild One Wild One Walk Kit You can choose from any of the 13 colors when picking your preferred Walk Kit, but you can also mix and match for a totally unique set up. $115 $86 Shop Now

Having the coolest-looking dog in town isn't the only thing in store for you when you shop the Wild One Black Friday Sale. They also have an incredible selection of treats, carriers, leashes, harnesses, collars and more currently marked down. To help you get the most bark for your buck, below we've rounded up the best gifts and deals from Wild One to shop now.

Wild One Harness Wild One Wild One Harness Often more secure than your typical dog collar, a harness will give you peace of mind on your next walk. $48 $36 Shop Now

Mealtime Kit Wild One Mealtime Kit Available in two sizes, you can elevate man's best friend's meals with this stainless steel dog bowl set. $62 $47 Shop Now

Triangle Tug Toy Wild One Triangle Tug Toy Engage in a game of tug of war with this precious Triangle Tug toy made from natural materials. $16 $12 Shop Now

Dog Treat Pouch Wild One Dog Treat Pouch This pouch allows you to always have treats on hand and it also has a built-in poop bag compartment. $44 $33 Shop Now

Rinseless Dog Shampoo Wild One Rinseless Dog Shampoo Do you have a stinky dog who hates a bath? Spritz on this Rinseless Shampoo for a no-fuss bathtime. $15 $11 Shop Now

Dog Toy Set Wild One Dog Toy Set All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection from Wild One. $39 $30 Shop Now

