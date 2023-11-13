The right handbag can take an outfit from ordinary to polished in an instant. With temperatures changing and winter swiftly approaching, now is the ideal time to upgrade your purse collection ahead of the new season. While you stock up on winter fashion in the way of stylish sweaters, cozy lounge sets and all the boots, you can't forget the chic bag to pair with them.

It's hard to go wrong when investing in a designer handbag. Though a bit pricier than its name-brand competitors, designer purses are high-quality and feature timeless designs you can pull off year after year. If you want to add a designer bag to your accessory collection without breaking the bank, Amazon has incredible early Black Friday deals on some of the best designer handbags of the season, including purses from Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more.

Owning that designer bag you've been coveting for years doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg with Amazon's impressive deals. Below, shop our favorite designer handbag deals available on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Coach Hobo Crossbody Amazon Coach Hobo Crossbody Crafted from durable scratch-resistant crossgrain leather and adorned with Coach's signature hardware, the Hobo Crossbody exudes a sleek and stylish design. $350 $210 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: