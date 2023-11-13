Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Handbags: Shop Coach, Kate Spade, JW PEI and More

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Handbags
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:59 PM PST, November 13, 2023

We've found the best early Black Friday deals on designer handbags, crossbody bags, totes, shoulder bags, satchels and more.

The right handbag can take an outfit from ordinary to polished in an instant. With temperatures changing and winter swiftly approaching, now is the ideal time to upgrade your purse collection ahead of the new season. While you stock up on winter fashion in the way of stylish sweaters, cozy lounge sets and all the boots, you can't forget the chic bag to pair with them.

It's hard to go wrong when investing in a designer handbag. Though a bit pricier than its name-brand competitors, designer purses are high-quality and feature timeless designs you can pull off year after year. If you want to add a designer bag to your accessory collection without breaking the bank, Amazon has incredible early Black Friday deals on some of the best designer handbags of the season, including purses from Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more.

Owning that designer bag you've been coveting for years doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg with Amazon's impressive deals. Below, shop our favorite designer handbag deals available on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Michael Kors Tote

Michael Kors Tote

The signature Michael Kors tote crafted with saffiano leather is impressively roomy.

$198 $141

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot

Sling on this petite cross body bag from Marc Jacobs for a casual, yet cool vibe. 

$325 $299

Shop Now

Kate Spade Leila Medium Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade Leila Medium Shoulder Bag

The triple compartments in this Kate Spade shoulder bag make keeping all your things organized so much easier (and stylish).

$139 $119

Shop Now

Coach Hobo Crossbody

Coach Hobo Crossbody

Crafted from durable scratch-resistant crossgrain leather and adorned with Coach's signature hardware, the Hobo Crossbody exudes a sleek and stylish design.

$350 $210

Shop Now

Fossil Women's Zoey Leather Crossbody

Fossil Women's Zoey Leather Crossbody

Save over 50% on the Fossil Zoey Crossbody, featuring an eye-catching exterior pocket and a spacious interior compartment.

$250 $119

Shop Now

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye for 35% off? Say no more, because you've found your new everyday bag for fall.

$388 $251

Shop Now

Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag

Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag

This timeless leather crossbody from Kate Spade is perfectly sized to fit all of your daily essentials.

$114 $98

Shop Now

UGG Women's Janey Ii Clear Bag

UGG Women's Janey Ii Clear Bag

Fall is essentially UGG season. Now when you put on those cozy sherpa-lined boots, you'll have a matching crossbody bag. 

$125 $91

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Reyna North/South Tote

Calvin Klein Reyna North/South Tote

This chic tote shoulder bag is destined to become a wardrobe staple. This bag keeps your essentials safe, organized, and secure with its interior and exterior compartments.

$158 $79

Shop Now

JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59 $47

With Coupon

Shop Now

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion or an everyday tote.

$155 $81

Shop Now

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Chaise Crossbody

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Chaise Crossbody

The Coach Chaise handbag exudes a casual-dressy elegance and features a detachable strap for convenient shoulder or crossbody wear.

$295 $225

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

