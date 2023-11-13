We've found the best early Black Friday deals on designer handbags, crossbody bags, totes, shoulder bags, satchels and more.
The right handbag can take an outfit from ordinary to polished in an instant. With temperatures changing and winter swiftly approaching, now is the ideal time to upgrade your purse collection ahead of the new season. While you stock up on winter fashion in the way of stylish sweaters, cozy lounge sets and all the boots, you can't forget the chic bag to pair with them.
It's hard to go wrong when investing in a designer handbag. Though a bit pricier than its name-brand competitors, designer purses are high-quality and feature timeless designs you can pull off year after year. If you want to add a designer bag to your accessory collection without breaking the bank, Amazon has incredible early Black Friday deals on some of the best designer handbags of the season, including purses from Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more.
Owning that designer bag you've been coveting for years doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg with Amazon's impressive deals. Below, shop our favorite designer handbag deals available on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
Michael Kors Tote
The signature Michael Kors tote crafted with saffiano leather is impressively roomy.
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot
Sling on this petite cross body bag from Marc Jacobs for a casual, yet cool vibe.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Shoulder Bag
The triple compartments in this Kate Spade shoulder bag make keeping all your things organized so much easier (and stylish).
Coach Hobo Crossbody
Crafted from durable scratch-resistant crossgrain leather and adorned with Coach's signature hardware, the Hobo Crossbody exudes a sleek and stylish design.
Fossil Women's Zoey Leather Crossbody
Save over 50% on the Fossil Zoey Crossbody, featuring an eye-catching exterior pocket and a spacious interior compartment.
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
A quality leather handbag from Frye for 35% off? Say no more, because you've found your new everyday bag for fall.
Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag
This timeless leather crossbody from Kate Spade is perfectly sized to fit all of your daily essentials.
UGG Women's Janey Ii Clear Bag
Fall is essentially UGG season. Now when you put on those cozy sherpa-lined boots, you'll have a matching crossbody bag.
Calvin Klein Reyna North/South Tote
This chic tote shoulder bag is destined to become a wardrobe staple. This bag keeps your essentials safe, organized, and secure with its interior and exterior compartments.
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion or an everyday tote.
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Chaise Crossbody
The Coach Chaise handbag exudes a casual-dressy elegance and features a detachable strap for convenient shoulder or crossbody wear.
