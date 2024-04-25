Mother’s Day is just around the corner and a luxurious beauty gift is always a good idea, especially for the mom who loves the finer things in life. What's even better though is when that Mother's Day gift is steeply discounted to an unbelievably low price. Luckily, Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event is practically a one-stop shop for unbeatable luxury beauty deals.

If you are looking for a perfect Mother's Day perfume gift, the famous Chanel No. 5 perfume is majorly marked down at Walmart right now. The Chanel No. 5 scent is nothing short of iconic, and the classic fragrance is over 80% off, bringing the price down to a record-low $32. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before it vanishes.

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other.

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Walmart deal is a can't-miss Mother's Day steal. Walmart's beauty sale ends Sunday, April 28, so make sure to grab this Chanel deal to treat her to a splurge-worthy item she's been coveting.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: