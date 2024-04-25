Walmart's Spring Beauty Glow Up Event is on now through April 28. Shop the best beauty deals available today.
Now that the flowers are blooming and the birds are chirping, your floors and windows aren't the only things that need spring cleaning. It's time to freshen up your beauty routine for the sunnier season. Take Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event as your sign to start because these deals are most definitely worth making room on your vanity for.
Now through Sunday, April 28, the Walmart Beauty Glow Up sale is serving up massive markdowns on big-name brands. You can replenish your favorite skin care, makeup and hair care with deals on best-selling beauty products across every category for up to 75% off.
The Walmart beauty sale includes unbelievable discounts on Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, SkinCeuticals, La Mer and so much more. We even found the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume for as low as $32. The best part is that each week this month, the retailer's savings page will reload with new deals.
Don't miss the chance to save on spring must-haves before the sale ends this weekend. Ahead, shop the best beauty deals from the Walmart sale that also make perfect Mother's Day gifts.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum
Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Functional Corrective Serum
SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Functional Serum is a powerhouse skincare solution designed to deliver intense hydration and overall skin rejuvenation. This advanced serum is said to boost skin's moisture levels, plump up fine lines and wrinkles, and enhance skin firmness.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum
This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture and brightness.
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
This Burberry perfume combines fruity notes with a base of woodsy scents, making it a go-to for everyday wear.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler
This lightweight, ergonomic styling tool comes with a cooling fan and tiny air vents that cool on contact to lock in your style, while the easy-to-use clip makes styling a breeze.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off.
