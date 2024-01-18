Style

Kate Spade's Valentine’s Day Collection Is Here to Adore: Shop Wallets, Handbags and More

Kate Spade Valentine's Day
Kate Spade
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:41 PM PST, January 18, 2024

Treat yourself or share the love with these red and heart-theme accessories.

If you love a good heart theme, look no further than Kate Spade's Valentine's Day gift guide.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a sweetheart this Valentine's Day, the new Kate Spade Love Collection delivers. From statement bags and jewelry items to tried-and-true classic silhouettes, there are Valentine's Day gift ideas for everyone in this launch. If a romantic date night or an evening out with friends is the plan for this Feb. 14, you won't regret scooping up one of these charming accessories to go with your Valentine's Day outfit.

Shop the Kate Spade Love Collection

Kate Spade's Valentine's Day collection has festive wallets, handbags, key fobs, phone cases and more — all in red or with hearts adorned. The line spans price points to suit just about any budget, with some items even ringing up under $50.

Check out some of the highlights like the Pitter Patter Small Bifold Snap Wallet for the gal on the go, and the Katy Heart Embellished Small Top-handle Bag for the woman who's always put together. Love is in the air with this Kate Spade drop, so snag these tokens of affection to treat yourself or share the love with your wife or girlfriend this Valentine's Day.

Pitter Patter Small Bifold Snap Wallet

Pitter Patter Small Bifold Snap Wallet
Kate Spade

Pitter Patter Small Bifold Snap Wallet

Love is in the air with this heart-bifold wallet.

Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody

Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody
Kate Spade

Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody

Take out this heart bag on Valentine's Day. It comes in two colors.

Pitter Patter Sticker Pocket

Pitter Patter Sticker Pocket
Kate Spade

Pitter Patter Sticker Pocket

This convenient phone sticker pocket can hold your most essential cards.

Katy Heart Embellished Small Top-handle Bag

Katy Heart Embellished Small Top-handle Bag
Kate Spade

Katy Heart Embellished Small Top-handle Bag

This cute bag is embellished with hearts. Carry it by its handle or wear it as a crossbody.

Bleecker Stencil Hearts Pop Large Tote

Bleecker Stencil Hearts Pop Large Tote
Kate Spade

Bleecker Stencil Hearts Pop Large Tote

Get in the Valentine's Day spirit in a more subtle way with this romantic red bag.

Morgan Stencil Hearts Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Morgan Stencil Hearts Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Morgan Stencil Hearts Small Slim Bifold Wallet

This petite wallet covered in hearts is sure to make them smile. 

Pitter Patter Key Fob

Pitter Patter Key Fob
Kate Spade

Pitter Patter Key Fob

This cute key fob resembles a love note.

Sweetheart Mini Pendant

Sweetheart Mini Pendant
Kate Spade

Sweetheart Mini Pendant

This sweet pink mini pendant embraces the Valentine's Day spirit.

Sweetheart Line Bracelet

Sweetheart Line Bracelet
Kate Spade

Sweetheart Line Bracelet

This adorable red heart bracelet is giving Valentine's Day.

Pitter Patter Liquid Glitter AirPod Pro Second Gen Case

Pitter Patter Liquid Glitter AirPod Pro Second Gen Case
Kate Spade

Pitter Patter Liquid Glitter AirPod Pro Second Gen Case

This fun AirPod Pro case has red glitter floating throughout.

Morgan Stencil Hearts Jewelry Case

Morgan Stencil Hearts Jewelry Case
Kate Spade

Morgan Stencil Hearts Jewelry Case

Store the jewels you hold dear in this lovely case.

Sweetheart Delicate Tennis Bracelet

Sweetheart Delicate Tennis Bracelet
Kate Spade

Sweetheart Delicate Tennis Bracelet

Hop on the tennis bracelet trend with this heart number.

Hearts Glitter iPhone Case

Hearts Glitter iPhone Case
Kate Spade

Hearts Glitter iPhone Case

This cutie iPhone case comes in two sizes.

Morgan Bow Embellished Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Morgan Bow Embellished Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Morgan Bow Embellished Small Slim Bifold Wallet

This cherry red wallet has a sweet bow.

Kate Spade Morgan Stencil Hearts Card Case Wristlet

Kate Spade Morgan Stencil Hearts Card Case Wristlet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Stencil Hearts Card Case Wristlet

Grab your cards and go with this wristlet. 

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

