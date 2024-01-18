If you love a good heart theme, look no further than Kate Spade's Valentine's Day gift guide.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a sweetheart this Valentine's Day, the new Kate Spade Love Collection delivers. From statement bags and jewelry items to tried-and-true classic silhouettes, there are Valentine's Day gift ideas for everyone in this launch. If a romantic date night or an evening out with friends is the plan for this Feb. 14, you won't regret scooping up one of these charming accessories to go with your Valentine's Day outfit.

Shop the Kate Spade Love Collection

Kate Spade's Valentine's Day collection has festive wallets, handbags, key fobs, phone cases and more — all in red or with hearts adorned. The line spans price points to suit just about any budget, with some items even ringing up under $50.

Check out some of the highlights like the Pitter Patter Small Bifold Snap Wallet for the gal on the go, and the Katy Heart Embellished Small Top-handle Bag for the woman who's always put together. Love is in the air with this Kate Spade drop, so snag these tokens of affection to treat yourself or share the love with your wife or girlfriend this Valentine's Day.

