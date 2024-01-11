Home

The Best Valentine's Day Decor to Shop Now: Discover Love-Inspired Decorations for the Home

Valentine's Day Home Decor
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:06 PM PST, January 11, 2024

Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with this cute and stylish home decor for the holiday (that also works year-round).

Aside from the bouquets of roses and the overload of chocolate, the best part about Valentine's Day is the charming and whimsical home decor. Pink and red accents, plus all the hearts, make Valentine's Day one of the cutest holidays of the year.

Decorating your home or workspace to honor Cupid's celebration is half the fun of the holiday, and right now, there is so much adorable Valentine's Day home decor to shop across the web. Some of these decorations are so stylish, from heart-shaped cookware from Le Creuset and custom blankets brimming with hearts to a pink tulip wreath you'll want to use until spring and fuzzy heart-shaped pillows, these decor items could easily be left out the entire year. Even if you're seriously single, married for a decade, soon to be engaged or in a situationship—this V-Day decor will bring a smile to your face for Feb. 14 and beyond. 

Ready to start decking the halls with hearts, pink statement pieces and striking red accents? Continue below to see our round-up of the best Valentine's Day home decor and decorations from around the web.

Ashler Home Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Throw Pillow

Ashler Home Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Throw Pillow
Amazon

Ashler Home Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Throw Pillow

This bright red pillow will make a statement on any bed or couch.

$26 $24

Shop Now

Pottery Barn XO Shaped Pillow

Pottery Barn XO Shaped Pillow
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn XO Shaped Pillow

Pair this XO pillow with the red heart-shaped pillow for even more Valentine's Day festiveness.

Archivist Love Glass Match Bottle

Archivist Love Glass Match Bottle
Anthropologie

Archivist Love Glass Match Bottle

The bottom of this glass jar includes a striker to make lighting these festive matches even easier.

Lark Manor Grandwood Non-Slip Outdoor Doormat

Lark Manor Grandwood Non-Slip Outdoor Doormat
Wayfair

Lark Manor Grandwood Non-Slip Outdoor Doormat

Before they even open the door, they will know you're ready to celebrate with this red heart doormat. 

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Large Jar Candle

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Large Jar Candle
Nordstrom

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Large Jar Candle

The stunning bold red vase and the fruity, floral scent of this Voluspa candle make it one you'll want to light up well after V-Day.

The Wreath Depot Pink Medley Tulip Wreath

The Wreath Depot Pink Medley Tulip Wreath
Amazon

The Wreath Depot Pink Medley Tulip Wreath

Hang this gorgeous tulip wreath up for Valentine's Day and use it again for spring.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart
Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart

Display this beautiful heart-shaped cocotte from Le Creuset on your stovetop. It also comes in a deep red.

The Cellar Valentine's Day Heart Coasters (Set of 4)

The Cellar Valentine's Day Heart Coasters (Set of 4)
Macy's

The Cellar Valentine's Day Heart Coasters (Set of 4)

Protect your surfaces with Valentine's Day-inspired coasters.

Anthropologie Scalloped Glass Cake Stand

Anthropologie Scalloped Glass Cake Stand
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Scalloped Glass Cake Stand

Display all your Valentine's Day treats on this elegant Scalloped Glass Cake Stand from Anthropologie.

Terrain Heart Watering Globes (Set of 2)

Terrain Heart Watering Globes (Set of 2)
Anthropologie

Terrain Heart Watering Globes (Set of 2)

Plant parents can skip the watering and add these cute heart-shaped watering globes instead.

Pottery Barn Painted Hearts Mugs (Set of 2)

Pottery Barn Painted Hearts Mugs (Set of 2)
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Painted Hearts Mugs (Set of 2)

You and your sweetheart can have matching mugs for the romantic holiday.

Ailouqi Valentine's Day Table Runner

Ailouqi Valentine's Day Table Runner
Amazon

Ailouqi Valentine's Day Table Runner

Elevate the dining room table with this table runner filled with pink and red hearts.

CNVoila Valentine's Day Burlap Banner

CNVoila Valentine's Day Burlap Banner
Amazon

CNVoila Valentine's Day Burlap Banner

String this burlap banner across your mantle for a pop of lovable boho decor.

Watinc Valentine Conversation Hearts Wooden Signs

Watinc Valentine Conversation Hearts Wooden Signs
Amazon

Watinc Valentine Conversation Hearts Wooden Signs

These conversational hearts-inspired signs would look great placed upon a bookshelf and countertop.

BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket

BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket

The best part of this cozy blanket from BaubleBar is that you can customize it with your initial.

The Twillery Co. Montclair Valentine's House Wooden Table Decor

The Twillery Co. Montclair Valentine's House Wooden Table Decor
Wayfair

The Twillery Co. Montclair Valentine's House Wooden Table Decor

This pink and red town shares the sweet sentiment love lives here.

Spritz Valentine Fabric Feathery Friends Bird Queen of Heart

Spritz Valentine Fabric Feathery Friends Bird Queen of Heart
Target

Spritz Valentine Fabric Feathery Friends Bird Queen of Heart

Don't forget to invite the Queen of Hearts to your Valentine's Day party.

Glaciart One Felt Heart Garland

Glaciart One Felt Heart Garland
Amazon

Glaciart One Felt Heart Garland

This 6-foot felt heart garland can stretch across a table or fireplace.

Hiboom Heart-Shaped Fairy String Lights

Hiboom Heart-Shaped Fairy String Lights
Amazon

Hiboom Heart-Shaped Fairy String Lights

Show off your love of the holiday (even in the dark) with the help of these twinkling fairy lights. 

$20 $17

Shop Now

Paper Source Glass Checkered Hearts Mug

Paper Source Glass Checkered Hearts Mug
Paper Source

Paper Source Glass Checkered Hearts Mug

Your morning tea can taste even better when drinking from a cute mug, like this one from Paper Source.

The Holiday Aisle Atari Cotton Throw Pillow

The Holiday Aisle Atari Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Atari Cotton Throw Pillow

Bring some flair to your room with the heart-adorned throw pillow.

Ebern Designs Neon Light Heart On Canvas by Masterzphotois Print

Ebern Designs Neon Light Heart On Canvas by Masterzphotois Print
Wayfair

Ebern Designs Neon Light Heart On Canvas by Masterzphotois Print

Brighten up your space with this realistic canvas print of a neon light.

Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)

Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)

We want to put these adorable heart tea towels on display.

Le Creuset Heart Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Le Creuset Heart Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Heart Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Even your salt and pepper shakers can get an upgrade for V-Day.

Fiesta Valentine's Day Collection

Fiesta Valentine's Day Collection
Macy's

Fiesta Valentine's Day Collection

Macy's has an entire line of dinnerware for Valentine's Day.

Starting at $13

Shop Now

Paper Source Acrylic Heart Vase

Paper Source Acrylic Heart Vase
Paper Source

Paper Source Acrylic Heart Vase

This unique acrylic vase can hold flowers, pens or lollipops. 

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

