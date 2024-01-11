Aside from the bouquets of roses and the overload of chocolate, the best part about Valentine's Day is the charming and whimsical home decor. Pink and red accents, plus all the hearts, make Valentine's Day one of the cutest holidays of the year.

Decorating your home or workspace to honor Cupid's celebration is half the fun of the holiday, and right now, there is so much adorable Valentine's Day home decor to shop across the web. Some of these decorations are so stylish, from heart-shaped cookware from Le Creuset and custom blankets brimming with hearts to a pink tulip wreath you'll want to use until spring and fuzzy heart-shaped pillows, these decor items could easily be left out the entire year. Even if you're seriously single, married for a decade, soon to be engaged or in a situationship—this V-Day decor will bring a smile to your face for Feb. 14 and beyond.

Ready to start decking the halls with hearts, pink statement pieces and striking red accents? Continue below to see our round-up of the best Valentine's Day home decor and decorations from around the web.

