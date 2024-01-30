Midnight in Paris. Under the Tuscan Sun. Maid in Manhattan. Like Water for Chocolate.

What do all of these classic romantic films have in common? They certainly aren't set at the crowded restaurant down the street. So many romantic stories come to life in romantic places like France and Italy or even lovely domestic locations like Manhattan, Miami and Malibu. And if you think these gorgeous locals are out of reach for this Valentine's Day, think again — travel booking services like Tripadvisor and Booking.com are chock full of options for you and your sweetheart to get away from it all this Feb. 14.

If your idea of a romantic getaway includes beach views and sea air, how about a jaunt to Tulum, Mexico or Santorini, Greece? Perhaps a buzzing metropolis with plenty of culture to explore sets your heart aflutter, and therefore Marrakesh or Kyoto could be exciting V-Day destinations. Or if the chilly winter weather of February has you down, warm up at a sunny desert spot like Palm Springs. Maybe you're looking to get away from it all to a Yellowstone-esque mountain vacation (minus the family drama). Better still, quintessential romance is still alive and well in cities like Paris, France.

The world is truly your oyster, which might seem overwhelming with all of the options out there. So below, we've narrowed it down to the most romantic destinations to help you plan the romantic Valentine's Day getaway that's right for you and your sweetheart.

Feast Your Heart Eyes Upon Ocean Views

Tulum, Mexico

This sparkling city on Mexico's Caribbean coastline is full of natural and architectural marvels. Hold hands as you visit ruins, walk on white sand beaches and dine at delicious taquerias.

St. Lucia

Another Caribbean destination, this island has a lot to offer lovestruck visitors. Spend time on volcanic beaches, visit fishing villages, or explore rainforests and waterfalls.

Maui, Hawaii

If marveling at volcanos that tower over scenic beaches is your thing, travel with your honey to the Hawaiian island of Maui. Seek adventure around cliffs and waterfalls, relax surrounded by sand and sun, and appreciate the local culture.

Santorini, Greece

Plan a romantic exploration of the blue-domed churches and buildings in Santorini. Then, take a catamaran cruise along the coastline for epic views before settling down for tapas for two.

Cuddle Up in a Gorgeous Hideaway

Eilean Shona, Scotland

Leave the crowded city behind in favor of this car-free land of adventure. You can swim in tranquil waters, plan a picnic for two, camp, hike, kayak, golf and so much more in this romantic fairytale destination.

Tuscany, Italy

Explore the remarkable city of Florence, which is full of historic sights, museums and yummy cuisine. Then, travel up to the Chianti Hills for a romantic ride and wine tasting.

Montana

If you love national parks, a trek to western Montana is a perfect Valentine's Day getaway. Visit Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Camp, fish and encounter flora and fauna when you escape it all for the holiday. If you prefer relaxation over adventure, resorts in Big Sky could be a perfect fit.

Aspen, Colorado

For another mountainous adventure option, consider the snowy caps of Colorado. Known for its luxury resorts and classic slopes, Aspen is a place where you can plan a full day with your sweetheart, followed by snuggles après-ski.

Fall in Love With a New City

Palm Springs, California

Fine dining, boutique shopping and epic sunsets can all be found in Palm Springs, California. Plus, you and your loved one can experience Hollywood history, impressive architecture and the city's thriving nightlife all in one fun-filled trip.

Paris, France

It's hard to consider romantic getaway options without thinking of Paris, France. Sure, you two can travel to the Eiffel Tour and check out the Notre Dame Cathedral between wine tastings and croissants, but don't miss the enchantment of the city's cemeteries and bookstores.

Marrakesh, Morocco

Feast your eyes on the vibrant colors and culture in this northern African city. Shop for treasures in bustling souks, visit the lush gardens at the Jardin Majorelle, and discover why this city continues to inspire fashion, music and, of course, romance.

Kyoto, Japan

Find beautiful traditions in Kyoto this Valentine's Day. Walk hand-in-hand by palaces and Buddhist temples, meander through peaceful gardens and taste the region's incredible cuisine.

Set Sail on Your Own Love Boat

If a cruise is more your speed, you're in luck. Right now, Princess Cruises is offering a limited-time deal that's perfect for a Valentine's Day getaway. Save 40% on fares, receive a room upgrade and pay just a $100 deposit. If you want to make it a family affair, your third and fourth guests sail free.

