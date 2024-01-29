Gear up for your spring break getaway with the best Amazon luggage deals from top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, SwissGear and more.
Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like the wheel popping off of your way-too-old suitcase as you dash through the airport. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all of your essentials, now is the perfect time to refresh your travel gear before the spring break travel season kicks into full swing.
Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly-rated suitcases, weekender bags and travel essentials at Amazon. Whether you're looking for a chic travel tote for a weekend getaway or a complete luggage set to organize all your essentials for a jet-setting adventure this spring break, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, Travelpro and more.
We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable soft-side luggage to hard-side suitcases built to secure everything on your spring break packing list, Amazon's deals include best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.
Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals.
Best Carry-On Luggage Deals
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On
With over 17,000 reviews, this SwissGear carry-on has an excellent 4.5 out of 5 star rating.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Carry On
With over 14,000 five-star reviews, this carry-on luggage features double-sided packing, a zippered organization pocket, and garment restraint straps to hold all of your clothes in one place.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Best Luggage Set Deals
Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag.
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set
This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" large check-in suitcase, 24" medium check-in suitcase, 20" carry-on, 15" boarding tote and 10" travel toiletry bag.
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
Coolife Expandable Suitcase PC ABS TSA Luggage 3 Piece Set
Travel smarter with this 3-piece expandable luggage set. With 360° design wheels, you will be able to maneuver through any tight space.
Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
The Samsonite Ascella 3.0 luggage set features a lightweight design and expertly crafted interior organization, perfect for all of your travel needs.
Best Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags
ETRONIK Weekender Bag
The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next getaway.
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
The Novel duffle bag is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.
SwissGear Apex Travel Duffle Bag
This duffle bag will come in handy during your next vacation. You can wear it multiple ways and it has reinforced sides to keep your belonging secure.
Samsonite Women's Mobile Solution Classic Duffel
The Samsonite Women's Mobile Solution Classic Duffel features an two exterior slip pockets and two interior zippered pockets to hold all of your essentials.
Best Travel Gear Deals
Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Traveling to large cities this fall? This October Prime Day deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
This spacious bag is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, passport, and credit cards more easily accessible.
