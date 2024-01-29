Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Spring Break: Save Up to 70% on Samsonite, Travelpro and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:43 PM PST, January 29, 2024

Gear up for your spring break getaway with the best Amazon luggage deals from top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, SwissGear and more.

Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like the wheel popping off of your way-too-old suitcase as you dash through the airport. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all of your essentials, now is the perfect time to refresh your travel gear before the spring break travel season kicks into full swing.

Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly-rated suitcases, weekender bags and travel essentials at Amazon. Whether you're looking for a chic travel tote for a weekend getaway or a complete luggage set to organize all your essentials for a jet-setting adventure this spring break, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, Travelpro and more.

We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable soft-side luggage to hard-side suitcases built to secure everything on your spring break packing list, Amazon's deals include best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.

Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals.

Best Carry-On Luggage Deals

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On

Amazon

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190 $120

Shop Now

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On

Amazon

With over 17,000 reviews, this SwissGear carry-on has an excellent 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

$120 $96

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Amazon

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140 $57

Shop Now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170 $144

Shop Now

Kenneth Cole Reaction Carry On

Amazon

With over 14,000 five-star reviews, this carry-on luggage features double-sided packing, a zippered organization pocket, and garment restraint straps to hold all of your clothes in one place. 

$90 $65

Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Amazon

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145 $97

Shop Now

Best Luggage Set Deals

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon

Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag. 

$300 $90

With Coupon

Shop Now

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon

This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" large check-in suitcase, 24" medium check-in suitcase, 20" carry-on, 15" boarding tote and 10" travel toiletry bag.

$198 $158

Shop Now

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95 $40

Shop Now

Coolife Expandable Suitcase PC ABS TSA Luggage 3 Piece Set

Amazon

Travel smarter with this 3-piece expandable luggage set. With 360° design wheels, you will be able to maneuver through any tight space. 

$300 $160

With Coupon

Shop Now

Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Amazon

The Samsonite Ascella 3.0 luggage set features a lightweight design and expertly crafted interior organization, perfect for all of your travel needs. 

$280 $144

Shop Now

Best Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags

ETRONIK Weekender Bag

Amazon

The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next getaway. 

$50 $34

Shop Now

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

Amazon

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$175 $68

Shop Now

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

Amazon

The Novel duffle bag is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.

$100 $80

Shop Now

SwissGear Apex Travel Duffle Bag

Amazon

This duffle bag will come in handy during your next vacation. You can wear it multiple ways and it has reinforced sides to keep your belonging secure.

$75 $55

Shop Now

Samsonite Women's Mobile Solution Classic Duffel

Amazon

The Samsonite Women's Mobile Solution Classic Duffel features an two exterior slip pockets and two interior zippered pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$120 $97

Shop Now

Best Travel Gear Deals 

Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag

Amazon

Traveling to large cities this fall? This October Prime Day deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.

$66 $36

Shop Now

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

Amazon

This spacious bag is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.

$29 $23

Shop Now

Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

Amazon

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$22 $17

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Amazon

This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.

$34 $22

Shop Now

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

Amazon

This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, passport, and credit cards more easily accessible. 

$28 $20

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

