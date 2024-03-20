Sales & Deals

The Best Women’s Swimsuit Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Save Big on Bikinis, One-Pieces and Tankinis

woman in pool
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:40 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Now's the time to stock up on cute bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces at a great price from Amazon.

With temperatures heating up and Spring Break 2024 on the horizon, now is the time to refresh your swimsuit collection. But even though swimwear generally consists of minimal fabric, it's shocking how expensive these tiny pieces can run. Luckily, Amazon has plenty of swimwear on sale at its first-ever Big Spring Sale, happening now through March 25.

Swimsuit shoppers will find tons of bikinis, one-pieces and tankinis on sale at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. There's definitely an option for your taste, with cheeky, high-waisted, halter, V-neck and more styles included in the sale, no matter what your go-to swimwear style is in 2024.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

As you create your spring break packing list, consult our selection of the best swimwear deals from Amazon to add to your luggage. These swimsuits are all affordable, at under $40. There are even options for bigger busts and pregnant bellies. Note that swim prices range by size and color at Amazon, and all of these cute swimsuits come in different color options. Be sure to shop before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on March 25.

Best Bikini Deals at Amazon:

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Amazon

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set

We love the bright orange hue of this bikini. This bikini features removable straps so you can go for a bandeau style, plus high-cut bottoms.

$31 $25

Shop Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
Amazon

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini

This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.

$36 $26 and up

Shop Now

Body Glove Women's Smoothies Bikini

Body Glove Women's Smoothies Bikini
Amazon

Body Glove Women's Smoothies Bikini

Available in cup sizes D-F, this bikini top has a fully adjustable back to fit most band sizes.

$64 $32 and up

Shop Top

$59 $26 and up

Shop Bottoms

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Amazon

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit

Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high-waisted two-piece swimsuit. 

 

$33 $19 and up

Shop Now

CUPSHE Women's Bikini Set

CUPSHE Women's Bikini Set
Amazon

CUPSHE Women's Bikini Set

Hit the beach or pool with confidence in this ultra-flattering high-waisted bikini set from Cupshe, available in 29 different colors and patterns.

$40 $34

Shop Now

ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set

ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set
Amazon

ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set

This TikTok-approved bathing suit style is on sale now.

$34 $22 and up

Shop Now

Best One Piece Deals at Amazon:

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a plunging V-neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini
Amazon

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini

This sassy deep V-neck mesh monokini is anything but boring.

$35 $30

Shop Now

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

"The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident."

$125 $40 and up

Shop Now

Hilor One Piece Swimwear

Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Amazon

Hilor One Piece Swimwear

This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. 

$38 $36

With Coupon

Shop Now

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.

$35 $28

Shop Now

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

Best Tankini Deals at Amazon:

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini
Amazon

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini

If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Amazon

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts

If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one-piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.

$37 $30 and up

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

