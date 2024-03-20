As spring draws near, bringing the promise of more time outside, now is your chance to refresh your footwear collection. To help you step into spring in style, Amazon has major deals on bestselling sneakers from top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more at the Big Spring Sale, on now.

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to add to your spring wardrobe, there's something for everyone on sale. Amazon's deals feature a myriad of styles that will keep you looking good all season long and ensure you're well-equipped for any type of spring activity.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop all of the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers. The Big Spring Sale is on through March 25, so be sure to shop now while your size is still in stock.

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker "I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!" $140 $53 Shop Now

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22 Amazon Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22 The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. $110 $90 Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.