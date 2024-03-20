Sales & Deals

The Best Women's Sneaker Deals During the Big Spring Sale at Amazon: Save On Brooks, New Balance and More

By Carolin Lehmann and Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:27 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

Hit the ground running this season with the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers for spring.

As spring draws near, bringing the promise of more time outside, now is your chance to refresh your footwear collection. To help you step into spring in style, Amazon has major deals on bestselling sneakers from top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more at the Big Spring Sale, on now.

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to add to your spring wardrobe, there's something for everyone on sale. Amazon's deals feature a myriad of styles that will keep you looking good all season long and ensure you're well-equipped for any type of spring activity.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop all of the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers. The Big Spring Sale is on through March 25, so be sure to shop now while your size is still in stock.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers

All-day comfort for just $26? Yes, please. Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on-trend everywhere.

$75 $26 and up

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Guide 16 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Guide 16 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Guide 16 Sneaker

Saucony's Guide 16 Sneakers feature a PWRRUN foam midsole that gently cradles and supports your foot with each step you take.

$140 $62

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker

Add some extra height to your look while keeping it comfy with these platform Reebok sneakers.

$85 $65

Shop Now

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$75 $55

Shop Now

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky New Balance sneakers are the perfect complement to your favorite athleisure pieces.

$75 $56 and up

Shop Now

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$75 $54 and up

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker

"I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!"

$140 $53

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes

Adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes

Enjoy these sneakers' Cloudfoam insole while exercising or when you find yourself on your feet all day.

$75 $43

Shop Now

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22
Amazon

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$110 $90

Shop Now

Dr. Scholl's Women's Time Off Sneaker

Dr. Scholl's Women's Time Off Sneaker
Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Women's Time Off Sneaker

Designed with an eco-conscious, fabric toe box, linings and topcloth made from recycled bottles, these lightweight and stylish sneakers are a perfect sustainable footwear option.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Ryka Women's Devotion X Walking Shoe

Ryka Women's Devotion X Walking Shoe
Zappos

Ryka Women's Devotion X Walking Shoe

The über-comfortable Ryka shoes are made specifically for women. They have an extra-wide toe box, making them a stability shoe for a wide foot and perfect for walking.

$110 $80

Shop Now

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any spring 'fit.

$70 $55

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

You can't go wrong with these sneakers from New Balance that have more than 23,000 five-star reviews.

$85 $75

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 8. 

$70 $55

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe

Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe
Amazon

Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe

The Under Armour Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe features compression-molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

