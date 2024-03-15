Sleep Awareness Week 2024 is officially underway until tomorrow, March 16. Although it's not a major retail holiday, some of our favorite retailers are offering dream-worthy Sleep Week deals on a variety of bedroom essentials. If your bedroom furniture could use a refresh before heading into spring, this weekend's Burrow sale is not one to miss.

From now until March 19, you can save up to 50% on everything for the bedroom from Burrow. Create your perfect sanctuary for sleep and snag savings on beds, sleeper sofas, cooling mattresses, nightstands and more.

Shop Burrow's Sleep Week Sale

Getting good sleep doesn't only come down to the mattress you sleep on. From comfy sheets and a duvet cover to bed frames, there are many products that make a huge difference in your bedroom's atmosphere. Daylight savings can be heard on your sleep routine and there are plenty of Sleep Week deals to keep you feeling well rested all year.

Don't want to hit the snooze button on this Burrow Sleep Week sale. Ahead, shop the best bedroom furniture deals and head over to Burrow to check out the entire sale.

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen Burrow Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. $1,599 $1,358 Shop Now

Chorus Bed Burrow Chorus Bed The clean lines, premium materials, and unfussy aesthetic of this bed will fit with almost any design scheme. $1,399 $1,194 Shop Now

Heist Nightstand Burrow Heist Nightstand The Heist Nightstand brings function and visual appeal together in equal measure, with its mid-century modern aesthetic, curved hardwood handles, and dual drawers. $499 $449 Shop Now

