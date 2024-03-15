Sales & Deals

The Best Deals from Burrow's Sleep Week Sale to Upgrade Your Bedroom Furniture

Burrow Sleep Week Sale
Burrow
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:40 AM PDT, March 15, 2024

It's Sleep Week at Burrow, which means everything from bedroom furniture to bedding is on sale.

Sleep Awareness Week 2024 is officially underway until tomorrow, March 16. Although it's not a major retail holiday, some of our favorite retailers are offering dream-worthy Sleep Week deals on a variety of bedroom essentials. If your bedroom furniture could use a refresh before heading into spring, this weekend's Burrow sale is not one to miss. 

From now until March 19, you can save up to 50% on everything for the bedroom from Burrow. Create your perfect sanctuary for sleep and snag savings on beds, sleeper sofas, cooling mattresses, nightstands and more.

Shop Burrow's Sleep Week Sale

Getting good sleep doesn't only come down to the mattress you sleep on. From comfy sheets and a duvet cover to bed frames, there are many products that make a huge difference in your bedroom's atmosphere. Daylight savings can be heard on your sleep routine and there are plenty of Sleep Week deals to keep you feeling well rested all year.

Don't want to hit the snooze button on this Burrow Sleep Week sale. Ahead, shop the best bedroom furniture deals and head over to Burrow to check out the entire sale.

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen
Burrow

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,599 $1,358

Shop Now

Chorus Bed

Chorus Bed
Burrow

Chorus Bed

The clean lines, premium materials, and unfussy aesthetic of this bed will fit with almost any design scheme.

$1,399 $1,194

Shop Now

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser
Burrow

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

The tall configuration of Burrow's dresser has five drawers and serves as an organized place to start your day.

$1,335 $1,199

Shop Now

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser
Burrow

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser

We love the peekaboo handles carved out of the drawer fronts and the high-end glides that slowly close the drawers, preventing pinched fingers and noisy slams.

$955 $859

Shop Now

Heist Nightstand

Heist Nightstand
Burrow

Heist Nightstand

The Heist Nightstand brings function and visual appeal together in equal measure, with its mid-century modern aesthetic, curved hardwood handles, and dual drawers.

$499 $449

Shop Now

