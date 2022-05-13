Shopping

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Luggage Sets
Travelpro

When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a matching suitcase set for your next summer vacation, Amazon has a plethora of options — and you can even find some luggage sets at a discount. 

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this summer. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Ahead, shop some of the best sets from top-rated luggage brands on Amazon, such as Travelpro, American Tourister, Samsonite Winfield and more.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner Wheel 2-Piece Luggage Set
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Set

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner Wheel 2-Piece Luggage Set

Keep all your vacation essentials safe and secure thanks to this hardbody Travelpro Maxlite 5 luggage set. Plus, the integrated lock system lets TSA to unlock your luggage and relock it once they're done with inspections. 

$290
Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase 2-Piece Set
Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase 2-Piece Set

Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase 2-Piece Set

Head to your weekend getaway with this festive and floral 2-piece wheeled luggage set by Vera Bradley.

$247
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece set
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece set


Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$272
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set

Choose between five different colorways on the Travelers Club Midtown Luggage Set, and you and the rest of the family can travel in style this summer. 

$140$130
Showkoo Luggage Set
Showkoo Luggage Set

Showkoo Luggage Set

This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.

$190$175 WITH COUPON
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $100 off, this 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything off your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$200
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other summer essentials in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$131
Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Kensie Women's Softside 3-Piece Luggage Set

Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

If you're looking for a sturdy luggage set that you can glide through the airport, then this suitcase set by Kensie might be perfect for you. Each bag has 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can move your bags in any direction. 

$198
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set

American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set

This Minnie Mouse-themed American Tourister luggage set is perfect for your little ones who are obsessed with Disney. This hardside wheeled luggage also comes in various other Disney-inspired designs. 

$283
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner

This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.

$190$180 WITH COUPON
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This black softside carry-on set comes with a spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag. 

$60$52
Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 2-Piece Set
Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 2-Piece Set

Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 2-Piece Set

Shop this luggage duo set ahead of your next weekend getaway. Then, all you'll have to worry about is remembering to pack all the travel essentials. 

$147
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

This three-piece Samsonite Winfield luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and a 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 

$780$384
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

The American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage Set is expandable and highly functional. It also comes in several eye-catching colors and designs.

$195
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set

Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set

Pack away your toiletry bag and the rest of your travel gear. Then, get ready to travel in style with this matching 3-piece softside expandable wheeled luggage set from Steve Madden.

$390

