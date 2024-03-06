Style

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits Ahead of Spring Break 2024: L*Space, Montce, Vitamin A and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Montce Lavender Crochet Simone Bikini Top
Montce
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:11 PM PST, March 6, 2024

These women's bikinis and one-pieces need to go in your carry-on ASAP.

The beaches and pools are calling because Spring Break 2024 is on the horizon.

Celebrate by investing in a new bikini or one-piece to show up in the sunshine with confidence. There are cute new arrivals and bestsellers available for all budgets. Find styles that fit whether you're going on a spring break trip with your family or a getaway with the girls.

We've done the digging for you to find the best women's swimsuits for spring break. The biggest swimwear trends for women in 2024 include rosettes, peekaboo cutouts, high cuts, the coquette aesthetic, gold hardware, bra-like tops and more. Find these trends ahead, as well as classics that flatter every curve. No matter how much coverage (or lack thereof) you prefer, we've found a swimsuit option for you. 

So below, shop the best spring break swimsuits from L*Space, Montce, Vitamin A and more wishlist-worthy brands. 

L*Space Satin Shine Sierra One Piece

L*Space Satin Shine Sierra One Piece
L*Space

L*Space Satin Shine Sierra One Piece

Styles in the L*Space Satin Shine collection are selling out fast, thanks to their on-trend rosette details.

Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini

Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini
Montce

Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini

This stunning lavender criss-cross bikini comes in a crochet texture.

$132

Lavender Crochet Simone Bikini Top

Shop Now

$92

Lavender Crochet Sandra Bikini Bottom

Shop Now

L*Space Satin Shine Bikini

L*Space Satin Shine Bikini
L*Space

L*Space Satin Shine Bikini

This L*Space number is a classic bikini style spiced up with trending rosettes.

$99

Satin Shine Sofia Bikini Top

Shop Now

$92

Satin Shine Lennox Bikini Bottom

Shop Now

Bromelia Parana Cut Out One-Piece

Bromelia Parana Cut Out One-Piece
Bromelia

Bromelia Parana Cut Out One-Piece

This one-piece is anything but matronly, thanks to sexy cutouts in the front and back.

ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Bikini

ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Bikini
ViX Paula Hermanny

ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Bikini

The sculpted cups on this bikini are like a work of art. You can choose the amount of coverage the matching bottoms have.

$148

Firenze Lou Top

Shop Now

$118

Firenze Lou Tie Side Bottom

Shop Now

Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece Cutout

Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece Cutout
Gooseberry Intimates

Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece Cutout

We're digging the peekaboo cutout on Gooseberry's best-selling one-piece.

ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Lou One Piece

ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Lou One Piece
ViX Paula Hermanny

ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Lou One Piece

The neckline of this beautiful one-piece is inspired by the movements of the ocean. You can choose a Brazilian or full cut.

Vitamin A Swim Black EcoRib Bikini

Vitamin A Swim Black EcoRib Bikini
Vitamin A Swim

Vitamin A Swim Black EcoRib Bikini

This uber-flattering bikini hits you at the smallest part of your waist. Its top offers lift and is made to stay in place for reliable coverage.

$118

Skylar Top

Shop Now

$110

Lolita Bottom

Shop Now

Bluebella Lucerne Plunge Swimsuit

Bluebella Lucerne Plunge Swimsuit
Bluebella

Bluebella Lucerne Plunge Swimsuit

Lingerie brand Bluebella just launched its first-ever swim collection. This sexy one-piece takes lingerie inspiration with its strap details in the front and back.

Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece

Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece

This splurge-worthy one-piece looks so chic with a chain link belt detail.

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set
Amazon

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set

Make a splash this spring with this one-shoulder crop bikini top and low-waisted bottom duo.

$50 $28

with coupon

Shop Now

Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set

Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
Amazon

Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set

At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.

Andie The Nantucket One Piece

Andie The Nantucket One Piece
Andie Swim

Andie The Nantucket One Piece

The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.

$98 $59

Shop Now

OOKIOH Lisbon One Piece

OOKIOH Lisbon One Piece
OOKIOH

OOKIOH Lisbon One Piece

Adored by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, OOKIOH's sustainable swimwear comes in sizes XS-4XL.

Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece

Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim

Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece

This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Swimsuits Kids Will Love for Spring Break and Beyond

Best Lists

10 Swimsuits Kids Will Love for Spring Break and Beyond

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Style

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Up to 70% Off for Spring Break

Sales & Deals

Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Up to 70% Off for Spring Break

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $17

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $17

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The SKIMS Swim Line for 2024 Just Dropped in Time for Spring Break

Style

The SKIMS Swim Line for 2024 Just Dropped in Time for Spring Break

Tags:

Latest News