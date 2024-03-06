The beaches and pools are calling because Spring Break 2024 is on the horizon.

Celebrate by investing in a new bikini or one-piece to show up in the sunshine with confidence. There are cute new arrivals and bestsellers available for all budgets. Find styles that fit whether you're going on a spring break trip with your family or a getaway with the girls.

We've done the digging for you to find the best women's swimsuits for spring break. The biggest swimwear trends for women in 2024 include rosettes, peekaboo cutouts, high cuts, the coquette aesthetic, gold hardware, bra-like tops and more. Find these trends ahead, as well as classics that flatter every curve. No matter how much coverage (or lack thereof) you prefer, we've found a swimsuit option for you.

So below, shop the best spring break swimsuits from L*Space, Montce, Vitamin A and more wishlist-worthy brands.

Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set Amazon Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors. $26 Shop Now