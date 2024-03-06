These women's bikinis and one-pieces need to go in your carry-on ASAP.
The beaches and pools are calling because Spring Break 2024 is on the horizon.
Celebrate by investing in a new bikini or one-piece to show up in the sunshine with confidence. There are cute new arrivals and bestsellers available for all budgets. Find styles that fit whether you're going on a spring break trip with your family or a getaway with the girls.
We've done the digging for you to find the best women's swimsuits for spring break. The biggest swimwear trends for women in 2024 include rosettes, peekaboo cutouts, high cuts, the coquette aesthetic, gold hardware, bra-like tops and more. Find these trends ahead, as well as classics that flatter every curve. No matter how much coverage (or lack thereof) you prefer, we've found a swimsuit option for you.
So below, shop the best spring break swimsuits from L*Space, Montce, Vitamin A and more wishlist-worthy brands.
L*Space Satin Shine Sierra One Piece
Styles in the L*Space Satin Shine collection are selling out fast, thanks to their on-trend rosette details.
Montce Lavender Crochet Bikini
This stunning lavender criss-cross bikini comes in a crochet texture.
L*Space Satin Shine Bikini
This L*Space number is a classic bikini style spiced up with trending rosettes.
Bromelia Parana Cut Out One-Piece
This one-piece is anything but matronly, thanks to sexy cutouts in the front and back.
ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Bikini
The sculpted cups on this bikini are like a work of art. You can choose the amount of coverage the matching bottoms have.
Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece Cutout
We're digging the peekaboo cutout on Gooseberry's best-selling one-piece.
ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Lou One Piece
The neckline of this beautiful one-piece is inspired by the movements of the ocean. You can choose a Brazilian or full cut.
Vitamin A Swim Black EcoRib Bikini
This uber-flattering bikini hits you at the smallest part of your waist. Its top offers lift and is made to stay in place for reliable coverage.
Bluebella Lucerne Plunge Swimsuit
Lingerie brand Bluebella just launched its first-ever swim collection. This sexy one-piece takes lingerie inspiration with its strap details in the front and back.
Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece
This splurge-worthy one-piece looks so chic with a chain link belt detail.
YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set
Make a splash this spring with this one-shoulder crop bikini top and low-waisted bottom duo.
Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.
Andie The Nantucket One Piece
The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.
OOKIOH Lisbon One Piece
Adored by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, OOKIOH's sustainable swimwear comes in sizes XS-4XL.
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.